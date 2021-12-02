Germany reimposes COVID-19 attendance limits, mask rules amid surge

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A rise in COVID-19 cases and perhaps fears of the Omicron variant have Germany returning to some pandemic protocols ahead of a weekend Klassiker.

Saturday’s massive match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will have a crowd limit of 15,000, the maximum amount of attendees accepted under the new measures.

[ WATCH: Premier League on NBC Sports in the USA ]

Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz agreed with 16 state leaders on rules including 50% capacity at football stadiums with a maximum of 15,000 fans. Masks will be required for fans.

Germany’s total number of new and reported cases over the last seven days lags only behind the United States, according to NBC News.

Man City’s UEFA Champions League game at RB Leipzig next week will be played behind closed doors, and the BBC reports that, “Fans must also wear masks, and in states where infection figures are high, sports events must be cancelled, the government said.

German authorities fear a fourth wave of Covid risks overwhelming intensive care units. On Thursday, the daily figures were reported as more than 73,000 new infections and 388 deaths.

More to come…

More Premier League Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Three things we learned Everton vs Liverpool: Reds pile misery onto Toffees in easy derby win Watford vs Chelsea final score: Blues grind out win

Follow @NicholasMendola