Michael Carrick leaves Manchester United ahead of Ralf Rangnick’s arrival

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Carrick has announced he is leaving Manchester United, stepping down as first-team caretaker manager ahead of Ralf Rangnick assuming the reins of the first team on Friday.

[ MORE: Manchester United board set for emergency Solskjaer meeting ]

Below is live reaction (via the BBC) from Old Trafford following Manchester United vs Arsenal, as Carrick, who was previously expected to be part of Rangnick’s coaching team, has decided to leave the club after 15 years…

Now-former Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick, on leaving the club…

“My time at this great club will always rank as the best years of my career. When I first signed over 15 years ago, I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined winning so many trophies and I will certainly never forget the fantastic memories both as a player and as a member of the coaching team.

“However, after a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the club.

“I want to place on record my thanks to all of the players and a special mention goes to the backroom staff, working long hours with such a great group of people has been a real pleasure and I have made some long-lasting friendships.

“I am, and will always be, a Manchester United fan and will come to as many matches as possible. I would like to wish Ralf, the staff, the players and the fans all the best for the future and I look forward to being in the stands and supporting the boys as a fan.”

Michael Carrick, on making his decision to leave Manchester United…

“It’s not been an easy decision to make, but I feel it’s the right one. I was going to take time off after I finished playing, and it never happened. It feels like the right time to step away and what a way to finish.

“It’s 100 percent my decision. Over the last week, I was conscious I respected the club and the manager coming in. I thought it was the right thing to do for the club and for Ralf, and I’m quite happy with that.

“We were in a situation where there was a responsibility to see these games through. The loyalty to Ole is a little bit of a factor, but there were a lot of things that came into my decision.

“I just told [the players] and they were a bit shocked and surprised, a bit emotional in the changing room. I held it together just about. It’s not been easy to keep it away from people but I had a job to do.”

Follow @AndyEdMLS