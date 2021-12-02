Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

online via Peacock Premium). One of the Premier League’s worst attacks hopes to find its footing against newly-promoted Brentford when Tottenham Hotspur welcomes the Bees to North London on Thursday (start time 2:30pm ET Thursday).

Tottenham’s played the league’s fewest games by one but its attack has delivered just 11 goals in 12 games despite names like Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

Still, Spurs could move back into a European place with a win, and Antonio Conte’s team did score twice in its last time out (a 2-1 defeat of Leeds United).

WATCH TOTTENHAM vs BRENTFORD LIVE STREAM – LINK

Brentford’s red-hot start to life in the PL has cooled off considerably, but the Bees picked up a gritty home win over Everton and can join Spurs on 19 points with a win on Thursday.

Brentford and Spurs have both conceded 17 goals, but the Bees have scored six more goals than their Thursday hosts.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Three Spurs players won’t be available including center back Cristian Romero and playmaker Giovani Lo Celso. Young Dane Scarlett is also out.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Some big players are out for Brentford including goalkeeper David Raya and Kristoffer Ajer. Joshua Dasilva and Julian Jeanvier are also out. Mathias Jorgensen also won’t feature at Spurs.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Spurs are favored to get all of the points with a -164 payout, while a draw deals out +300 and a Brentford upset lands +425.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

Conte’s known for his complete defense but Romero’s absence looms over this match. So maybe it’ll be an awakened attack and not stifling defense that delivers three points to North London? We’ve got both teams scoring in our minds with Tottenham really coming to life through one Harry Kane. Tottenham 3-2 Brentford.

How to watch Tottenham vs Brentford live, stream and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET Thursday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola