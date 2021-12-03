Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 15 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed listed until they make their return to action.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Bernd Leno (groin) | OUT: Granit Xhaka (knee), Sead Kolasinac (ankle)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Danny Ings (thigh), Matt Targett (head), Trezeguet (knee) | OUT: Bertrand Traore (thigh), Leon Bailey (thigh)

Brentford injuries

OUT: David Raya (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Mathias Jorgensen (undisclosed), Josh Dasilva (hip), Julian Jeanvier (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Adam Webster (calf), Adam Lallana (thigh), Danny Welbeck (thigh), Steven Alzate (ankle), Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Phil Bardsley (undisclosed) | OUT: Ashley Barnes (thigh), Dale Stephens (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: N’Golo Kante (knee) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (knee) (knee), Mateo Kovacic (hamstring), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joachim Andersen (thigh) | OUT: Joel Ward (suspension), Nathan Ferguson (achilles), James McArthur (thigh)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Andre Gomes (calf), Yerry Mina (thigh) | OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Salomon Rondon (hamstring), Tom Davies (knee)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee), Pascal Struijk (hip) | OUT: Robin Koch (pelvis)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Youri Tielemans (calf) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Ricardo Pereira (thigh)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (hamstring), Joe Gomez (calf) | OUT: Roberto Firmino (hamstring), Curtis Jones (eye), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (COVID-19), Kyle Walker (knock), John Stones (knock) | OUT: Ferran Torres (foot), Aymeric Laporte (suspension), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Liam Delap (ankle)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nemanja Matic (hamstring), Luke Shaw (head injury), Edinson Cavani (knock), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hand) | OUT: Paul Pogba (thigh), Raphael Varane (groin)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Ciaran Clark (suspension), Paul Dummett (calf)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sam Byram (fitness), Mathias Normann (abdomen) | OUT: Milot Rashica (groin), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Fraser Forster (knock) | OUT: Jan Bednarek (calf), Stuart Armstrong (calf)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (knock) | OUT: Cristian Romero (thigh)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Francisco Sierralta (thigh), Ken Sema (knee) | OUT: Ismaila Sarr (knee), Ben Foster (groin), Nicolas N’Koulou (hamstring), Christian Kabasele (hamstring), Kwadwo Baah (ankle), Peter Etebo (quad), Adam Masina (thigh)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Cresswell (back) | OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (undisclosed), Fernando Marcal (COVID-19) | OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Willy Boly (undisclosed), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (undisclosed), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)

