Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 15 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.
[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed listed until they make their return to action.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Bernd Leno (groin) | OUT: Granit Xhaka (knee), Sead Kolasinac (ankle)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Danny Ings (thigh), Matt Targett (head), Trezeguet (knee) | OUT: Bertrand Traore (thigh), Leon Bailey (thigh)
Brentford injuries
OUT: David Raya (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Mathias Jorgensen (undisclosed), Josh Dasilva (hip), Julian Jeanvier (knee)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Adam Webster (calf), Adam Lallana (thigh), Danny Welbeck (thigh), Steven Alzate (ankle), Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Phil Bardsley (undisclosed) | OUT: Ashley Barnes (thigh), Dale Stephens (ankle)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: N’Golo Kante (knee) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (knee) (knee), Mateo Kovacic (hamstring), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring)
Crystal Palace injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Joachim Andersen (thigh) | OUT: Joel Ward (suspension), Nathan Ferguson (achilles), James McArthur (thigh)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Andre Gomes (calf), Yerry Mina (thigh) | OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Salomon Rondon (hamstring), Tom Davies (knee)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee), Pascal Struijk (hip) | OUT: Robin Koch (pelvis)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Youri Tielemans (calf) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Ricardo Pereira (thigh)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (hamstring), Joe Gomez (calf) | OUT: Roberto Firmino (hamstring), Curtis Jones (eye), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (COVID-19), Kyle Walker (knock), John Stones (knock) | OUT: Ferran Torres (foot), Aymeric Laporte (suspension), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Liam Delap (ankle)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Nemanja Matic (hamstring), Luke Shaw (head injury), Edinson Cavani (knock), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hand) | OUT: Paul Pogba (thigh), Raphael Varane (groin)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Ciaran Clark (suspension), Paul Dummett (calf)
Norwich injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Sam Byram (fitness), Mathias Normann (abdomen) | OUT: Milot Rashica (groin), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Fraser Forster (knock) | OUT: Jan Bednarek (calf), Stuart Armstrong (calf)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (knock) | OUT: Cristian Romero (thigh)
Watford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Francisco Sierralta (thigh), Ken Sema (knee) | OUT: Ismaila Sarr (knee), Ben Foster (groin), Nicolas N’Koulou (hamstring), Christian Kabasele (hamstring), Kwadwo Baah (ankle), Peter Etebo (quad), Adam Masina (thigh)
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Cresswell (back) | OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (knee)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (undisclosed), Fernando Marcal (COVID-19) | OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Willy Boly (undisclosed), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (undisclosed), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)