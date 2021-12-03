Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history.

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you boil down 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

On the Wednesday before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 24, while below we take a closer look at one of the best rivalries between two players in Premier League history. Probably the best.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 24 – Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira clash in Highbury tunnel as epic rivalry boils over

Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira’s infamous row in the Highbury tunnel never gets old.

On the pitch they went at it for almost a decade, leading Manchester United and Arsenal respectively as two giants battled it out for the Premier League title on a yearly basis and were among two of the greatest teams England has ever seen.

Keane and Vieira were the heartbeats of their respective clubs and other superstar players looked at them for inspiration. The central midfield duo delivered that on so many occasions, but often things boiled over when United and Arsenal clashed.

At the height of their bitter rivalry (February 1, 2005), the Manchester United and Arsenal captains exchanged choice words before the game in the tunnel and had to be separated as Gary Neville and many others were involved in the ugly scenes.

Their disagreement carried out onto the pitch and during the game another one of their epic battles in the engine room had extra spice to it. The game ended in a 4-2 win for United as Vieira scored early on but Keane inspired United to a sensational victory.

After their playing careers were over both Keane and Vieira have spoken of the admiration they had for one another, as they go down as two of the best central midfielders in Premier League history.

Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira epitomized the brilliant, and fiery, rivalry between Manchester United and Arsenal during the first 15 years of the Premier League. What a period that was in the PL’s history, as Keane vs Vieira was always appointment viewing.

