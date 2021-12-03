Tottenham vs Norwich: Spurs could find themselves 4th in the Premier League table (with a game in hand) by the end of matchweek 15, if they can beat the Canaries at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Antonio Conte has overseen two wins and a draw in his three Premier League fixtures since taking over as manager, with Tottenham conceding just one goal and climbing three places in the table despite playing one fewer game than everyone else. Two points is the gap to 4th-place West Ham United, who face leaders Chelsea this weekend, and one point is all that separates Tottenham from fellow north Londoners, Arsenal, in 5th. As encouraging as the defensive improvements have been, far more worrisome is the continued lack of production from Harry Kane (1 goal, 1 assist in 12 Premier League appearances) after he won both the PL goals and assists titles just last season.

As for Sunday’s opponent, Dean Smith’s arrival has had a similar effect on Norwich, who have conceded just two goals in three games (1W-2D-0L) since he took over after shipping 26 in the first 11. Picking up positive results against Southampton, Wolves and Newcastle has Norwich up to 19th in the table, though they’re still three points adrift of safety.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Norwich this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (knock) | OUT: Cristian Romero (thigh)

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Sam Byram (fitness), Mathias Normann (abdomen) | OUT: Milot Rashica (groin), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle)

Prediction – Tottenham vs Norwich

Only Norwich (8) and Wolves (12) have scored fewer goals than Tottenham (13) this season, so it’s probably safe to say that scoring chances will be at something of a premium. Tottenham 1-0 Norwich.

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

