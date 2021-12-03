USMNT roster for December friendly, ‘bridge match’ to WCQ run-in

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT roster: Gregg Berhalter has called up 26 players ahead of the Yanks’ December friendly — a non-FIFA international window date — to face Bosnia and Herzegovina and close out the 2021 calendar year.

The USMNT (15 points) currently sits 2nd in the final round of CONCACAF 2022 World Cup qualifying, one point behind Canada, after eight of 14 games. The final six games are set for to final FIFA international windows in late January (and early February) and late March.

Below is the full roster, which is comprised mostly of MLS players and young Americans not currently getting many first-team minutes for their clubs in Europe, for the Dec. 18 friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the “bridge match” between the first and second “halves” of World Cup qualifying…

Full USMNT roster

Goalkeepers (3): John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders (11): George Bello (Atlanta United), Justin Che (FC Dallas), Jonathan Gomez (Louisville City), Kobi Henry (Orange County SC), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Kevin Paredes (D.C. United), Bryan Reynolds (Roma), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders (5): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

Forwards (7): Taylor Booth (Bayern Munich II), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

