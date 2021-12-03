Watford vs Manchester City is an intriguing clash at Vicarage Road on Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com ) as Claudio Ranieri tries to cause a huge upset against Pep Guardiola’s City.

After playing very well against Chelsea but losing 2-1 at home in midweek, Watford can certainly cause an upset and their recent 4-1 win against Manchester United showcased their attacking threat. But this is a huge challenge for Ranieri, especially just a few days after facing Chelsea. Injuries haven’t been kind to the Hornets either as Ismaila Sarr will be missing for a little while in what is a huge blow. Emmanuel Dennis, Josh King and Cucho Hernandez are stepping up in his absence, and both have the ability to create and score goals out of nothing. Watford go into this clash just three points above the relegation zone.

At the other end of the table Guardiola’s City are in fine form despite the Man City manager calling their injury issues an ’emergency’ situation. With Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Kevin de Bruyne returning over the last week, things are easing in that department. The likes of Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus have all stood tall with several key attacking talents out and City have won six games on the trot in all competitions (they sit second in the PL table, one point behind leaders Chelsea) and have won 10 of their last 13 games in the Premier League. They also have 13-straight wins against Watford in all competitions and have outscored the Hornets 18-0 in their last three meetings.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Watford vs Manchester City.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup options

The Hornets’ injury list is long with Francisco Sierralta and Ken Sema doubts for this clash, while Ben Foster, Adam Masina and Ismaila Sarr have joined Nicolas N’Koulou, Kwadwo Baah, and Peter Etebo in the treatment room.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Kevin de Bruyne could return as he continues his comeback from a positive COVID-19 result. Jack Grealish may start, while Phil Foden is pushing for a return too. Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan could all return as City’s injury problems have eased. Ferran Torres remains out with his ankle injury.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Watford are the heavy underdogs at +1200 to win, while Man City are priced at -556 to win. The draw is +600.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

Hard to see anything other than a convincing away win. City haven’t been scoring too many goals but Watford will be open and give them plenty of chances. Watford 1-3 Manchester City.

How to watch Watford vs Manchester City live, stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @JPW_NBCSports