All eyes will be on Ralf Rangnick before, during and after Manchester United vs Crystal Palace on Sunday (start time 9am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com ) at Old Trafford.

The new interim boss was unveiled ahead of the weekend and suggested he may tell United’s board to keep him on longer than the summer. Let’s see how that goes, and this will all be about one thing: winning games between now and then, and winning a trophy. Rangnick’s side beat Arsenal in midweek to move to within three points of the top four and all things considered, that is not bad at all. With a run of winnable games now coming up after former caretaker boss Michael Carrick (who has left the club) guided United into the last 16 of the Champions League, a draw at Chelsea and then a win against Arsenal after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired, things are starting to look more settled at United. Defensively they have to improved and Rangnick has stated that is his key aim for the rest of this season.

Crystal Palace are United’s opponents and head into this clash on the back of a few disappointing results. Patrick Vieira’s side are dangerous, especially on the break, and they can keep the ball well too as they’ve kicked on this season. Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke, Conor Gallagher and Odsonne Edouard have all had good seasons in attack, while Eberchi Eze is now back and Michael Olise is a talent too. The issue has been defending in recent weeks, as Palace have given up cheap goals at key moments and have lost the likes of Ward, Andersen and McArthur to injuries. They have suffered back-to-back defeats to Leeds and Aston Villa, but they have been a little unlucky. Let’s see if they can cause another huge shock after they won at Manchester City earlier this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba remain out with thigh injuries, while Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are battling to be fit. Cristiano Ronaldo should be fit to start after suffering from cramp during the win against Arsenal.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

Joel Ward, James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson all remain out, while key center back Joachim Andersen has missed recent games after a hamstring issue.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester United are heavy favorites for the win at -182, while Palace +500 to win. The draw is +300.

Prediction

United will be put under pressure by Palace, but there’s a newfound stability about the Red Devils. Expect a narrow home win. Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace.

How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live, stream and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

