Southampton vs Brighton ended in dramatic fashion as Neal Maupay scored in the 98th minute to equalize for the 10-man Seagulls.

Saints took the lead as Armando Broja put them 1-0 up after they dominated the first half.

In the second half it was all Brighton and after they made all of their subs Leandro Trossard had to be carried off with an injury.

Just like they did against West Ham in midweek, Maupay equalized after the Seagulls went down to 10 men to snatch a late point.

Southampton move on to 16 points for the season, while Brighton have 20.

Southampton vs Brighton final score, stats

Southampton 1-1 Brighton

Goals scored: Broja 29′, Maupay 90+8′

Shots: Southampton 14, Brighton 14

Shots on target: Southampton 4, Brighton 4

Possession: Southampton 44, Brighton 56

Three things we learned from Southampton vs Brighton

1. Saints have to make more of fast starts: So often Southampton start well but don’t score, but they have started to score early and often in recent games to pick up important points. Broja and Adams caused havoc early on and Saints could have scored three before Broja gave them the lead. Their fast starts have to yield more goals if they’re going to pick up the wins they need to move up the table.

2. Key men missing for battling Brighton: Graham Potter’s side looked disjointed and that was because the likes of Adam Lallana, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk and Danny Welbeck were missing through the spine of their team, the first three all going down in the game at West Ham. Brighton created good openings in the second half and they battled back to snatch a late point once again in dramatic fashion. Their injury issues aside, Brighton always seem to find a way and they’ve drawn eight of their last 10 games in the PL.

3. Broja has star quality: The Chelsea loanee just has that extra swagger in his step. He tries things other players wouldn’t dare to and his goal summed that up. Broja backed himself early on to try and score twice when clean through but was denied by Sanchez on both occasions. His goal was pure class as his lovely Cruyff turn and finish with the outside of the boot showed experience beyond his tender years. The 20-year-old has a bright future.

Man of the Match: Armando Broja – Very dangerous throughout and could have scored three or four.

Another fast start from Saints

Southampton should have taken the lead early on as Broja was played in but his shot was saved by Sanchez, then Che Adams had the rebound saved.

Moments later Broja again twisted and turned to get free in the box, but Sanchez again made a fine stop. At the other end Enock Mwepu forced Alex McCarthy into a save after he was found on the edge of the box.

Nathan Tella then surged into the box after some sloppy passing from Brighton, as Adams scuffed a shot wide. McCarthy then saved a volley from Leandro Trossard, as the Seagulls were a threat on the break.

Broja’s brilliance

But then Saints went ahead.

A poor clearance from Sanchez was knocked on by Redmond to Broja, and the Albanian forward did superbly to cut inside with a Cruyff turn and then finish with the outside of his right foot to make it 1-0.

St Mary’s went wild.

Brighton try to battle back

In the second half Broja almost made it 2-0, as Tino Livramento crossed for his fellow Chelsea academy product but a scuffed effort trickled wide.

James Ward-Prowse whipped a free kick towards the top corner but it flicked the top of the bar.

Brighton were much better on the ball in the second half and Neal Maupay turned and sent a low shot inches wide of the far post.

Maupay was then denied by Alex McCarthy after a lovely run down the right from Solly March, but the Frenchman was denied by a superb stop.

Seagulls stun Saints

Leandro Trossard went off with a nasty arm injury late on, as Brighton had made all their subs and finished the game with 10 men.

A cross was almost flicked in as Brighton chucked everything at Saints late on to try and grab a point.

And they did it in the 98th minute as a free kick was half cleared and hammered back in as Maupay flicked home to make it 1-1, just like he did at West Ham in midweek. The Brighton fans went wild in the away end.

