Southampton vs Brighton: The Seagulls will try to snap their nine-game winless run in the Premier League when they visit Saints at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Since winning four of their first five games this season (4th place in the table at the time), Brighton have struggled to pick up points three at a time. They have, however, continued to grind out a series of ugly, low-scoring draws (three by 0-0, three by 1-1, one by 2-2) to pick up seven more points. Again, Brighton have reverted to last season’s form, where they win the possession battle in most games, only to fail miserably in front of goal (13 scored in 14 games).

Southampton, meanwhile, are winless in three right on the heels of three wins in four games (breaking a seven-game winless skid to start the Premier League season). The last couple of seasons have been something of a roller coaster on the south coast, and Southampton appear headed for a similar story yet again.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Brighton this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Jan Bednarek (calf), Stuart Armstrong (calf) | OUT: Jack Stephens (knee)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Adam Webster (calf), Adam Lallana (thigh), Danny Welbeck (thigh), Steven Alzate (ankle), Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Southampton (+140) | Brighton (+200) | Draw (+225)

Prediction – Southampton vs Brighton

Neither side appears primed for an offensive explosion. The ideal outcome for either side is 1-0. Brighton will have more possession, and Southampton will take what they can get on the counter-attack. Southampton 1-0 Brighton.

How to watch Southampton vs Brighton, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

