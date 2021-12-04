West Ham vs Chelsea final score: Battling Hammers stun Blues

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — West Ham vs Chelsea was a brilliant London derby which ebbed and flowed and ended in a huge win for the Hammers

Thiago Silva put Chelsea ahead but Manuel Lanzini equalized from the penalty spot before Mason Mount’s superb volley made it 2-1 before the break.

Jarrod Bowen scored a fine goal to make it 2-2, as West Ham battled back well and several of Chelsea’s star players had an off-day.

Arthur Masuaku then crossed but it flew in to make it 3-2 and send the London Stadium absolutely wild. This was the fourth time in seven attempts West Ham have beaten Chelsea at home in the PL.

The defeat, just their second of the season, leaves Chelsea on 33, as they could be overtaken by Liverpool and Manchester City this weekend. West Ham have 27 and are just six points behind Chelsea.

West Ham vs Chelsea final score, stats

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

Goals scored: Silva 28′, Lanzini 40′, Mount 44′, Bowen 56′, Masuaku 87′

Shots: West Ham 11, Chelsea 19

Shots on target: West Ham 5, Chelsea 7

Possession: West Ham 36, Chelsea 64

Three things we learned from West Ham vs Chelsea

1. West Ham around to stay in top 4 battle: They weren’t at their best and missed Ogbonna and Cresswell, but this West Ham side are up for the fight and in the second half they were superb. The way they battled back twice was impressive and they forced Chelsea into errors. David Moyes’ side will be right around the top four all season long and maybe, just maybe, they could be in the title race?

2. Jorginho, Mendy rattled: Two of Chelsea’s best players since Tuchel arrived had very poor outings. Jorginho was bullied by Rice and his poor back pass to Mendy led to a penalty being conceded by the Chelsea goalkeeper, who had a sloppy first touch. Mendy was then caught out by Masuaku on the winner. Chelsea’s usually unflappable defense and midfield looked rattled all game long.

3. Title race wide open: This result blows the title race wide open. With Liverpool and Man City hot on their heels, Chelsea have shown some poor form in recent weeks and there are weakness to exploit. All of a sudden the Blues look unsure of themselves. The reigning European champions looked anything but against West Ham.

Man of the Match: Jarrod Bowen – Buzzed around everywhere for West Ham and won the penalty for the first goal and slammed home the second. Superb display.

Blues start well

Chelsea started the game well and Hakim Ziyech almost finished from close range. Jarrod Bowen then went on a mazy run and that ended with him flashing a shot just wide from distance.

Tomas Soucek flicked a header wide, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek did well to defend a dangerous set piece as West Ham grew into the game.

Jorginho was then booked after going down, not getting a free kick, then holding onto the ball and throwing it away petulantly. Declan Rice and the other West Ham midfielders got in Jorginho’s face as things heated up.

Chelsea finally go ahead

Havertz headed a Reece James cross into the hands of Fabianski, then moments later Chelsea took the lead. A Mason Mount corner found Thiago Silva unmarked and his low header was tipped onto the post by Fabianski, but it went in.

Moments later West Ham thought they had equalized as Vladimir Coufal’s low shot was going in, but Silva was the hero at both ends as he cleared off his own line.

Bowen then won a penalty kick as Jorginho’s short back-pass caught Edouard Mendy out and his poor first touch allowed Bowen to nip in, and Mendy took him down to concede the penalty. Lanzini made it 1-1 from the spot, but soon Chelsea were 2-1 up.

Declan Rice, of all people, gave the ball away cheaply and Ziyech’s lovely ball found Mount who volleyed home calmly to make it 2-1.

Hammers surge back

Chelsea had plenty of the ball at the start of the second half, while Antonio looked to be a threat on the break but Loftus-Cheek arrived to snuff out a chance for a West Ham counter.

Antonio Rudiger surged forward from the back and set up Alonso, but his effort was well wide, and soon after West Ham were level.

A move down the right saw Coufal played in and he nudged the ball to Antonio who found Bowen and the West Ham winger smashed home a beauty to send the London Stadium wild.

Chelsea had a few half chances late on to grab all three points, but after Kurt Zouma went off with an injury West Ham shored things up and then they won it.

Masuaku’s cross from the left flew in at the near post to catch Mendy out, as West Ham stunned Chelsea.

