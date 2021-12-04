Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONDON — The West Ham – Chelsea player ratings were a lot of fun to dish out after a wild London derby, as West Ham won 3-2.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

There were intense battles all over the pitch as Declan Rice, Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen all starred for West Ham who surged back in the second half.

A few of Chelsea’s stars had shockers, as Thomas Tuchel looked stunned on the sidelines.

Below are the West Ham – Chelsea player ratings in full, as we dish out marks out of 10 and analysis for each player.

West Ham player ratings

Lukasz Fabianski: 6 – Didn’t have a lot to do, but was solid enough.

Craig Dawson: 6.5 – Did his best to marshal the defense. Some good blocks and last-ditch tackles.

Kurt Zouma: 7 – Excellent display. Battled through injury and eventually had to come off.

Issa Diop: 6 – Not great on the ball but won plenty of balls in the air. Solid.

Vladimir Coufal: 7 – Some really good runs from right wing-back. Back to his best.

Declan Rice: 7 – One sloppy pass which led to Chelsea’s second. But excellent aside from that.

Tomas Soucek: 7 – Does the dirty work so well in midfield. Never let Jorginho and Loftus-Cheek rest.

Manuel Lanzini: 6 – Tucked the penalty away nicely and never stopped wanting the ball.

Ben Johnson: 6 – Found it tough against Reece James (who wouldn’t?) and subbed off in first half with an injury.

Jarrod Bowen: 8 – Sensational. Won the penalty kick, scored the second and almost scored another couple. He was everywhere. Worked so hard for the team and he and Antonio ripped Chelsea to pieces in the second half.

Michail Antonio: 7.5 – Slow start to the game but was brilliant in the second half. Pivotal to the way West Ham play.

Substitutes

Arthur Masuaku (45′ on for Johnson): 6.5 – Solid at left wing-back. Positive passing. His cross flew in to win it for West Ham. An unlikely hero.

Pablo Fornals (71′ on for Zouma): 6 – Worked hard to get on the ball.

Said Benrahma (85′ on for Lanzini): N/A

Chelsea player ratings

Edouard Mendy: 4.5 – His worst display for Chelsea. Sloppy to give away a penalty early on and caught out by Masuaku for the winner. Slow with the ball at his feet all game long. Few cracks have appeared in recent weeks from Mendy too.

Andreas Christensen: 6 – Did okay in first half, but Antonio ran him ragged in second half.

Thiago Silva: 6 – See above. Took his goal well and cleared off the line well just after. Torn apart in second half as he showed his age.

Antonio Rudiger: 7 – Very good display as he made some great tackles and surged forward on several occasions.

Reece James: 6.5 – Another very solid display. Gave Chelsea an attacking threat.

Jorginho: 5 – Sloppy pass to gift West Ham a penalty, and was booked before that for complaining. Looked off the pace all game long.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6 – Some good defensive work and always wanted the ball. Overrun by Rice and Soucek in the end.

Marcos Alonso: 6 – Did okay at left wing-back with some good runs forward. Subbed off late on.

Hakim Ziyech: 6 – Lovely pass to Mount for Chelsea’s second but was on the edge of the game. Missed a few good chances.

Mason Mount: 7 – Took his goal really well, and had an assist on Thiago’s header, but faded in the second half.

Kai Havertz: 6 – Few half chances in first half. Picked up a nasty looking injury just before half time. Movement was hurting West Ham.

Substitutes

Romelu Lukaku (46′ on for Havertz): 5 – Barely had a kick in the second half.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (54′ on for Ziyech): 5 – West Ham targeted him and he didn’t cope with it well defensively.

Christian Pulisic (72′ on for Alonso): 5 – One cross that was blocked. That was it.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports