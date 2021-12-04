Wolves vs Liverpool final score: Origi saves the day in stoppage time

Wolves vs Liverpool: The Reds were deeply frustrated and almost ordinary as they toiled toward a scoreless draw at Molineux Stadium on Saturday, but Divock Origi snatched the 94th-minute winner to save the day.

Despite enjoying massive advantages in every statistical category, Liverpool were severely limited (by their own lofty standards) by a Wolves side that defended (and blocked shots off the goal line) rather heroically. Bruno Lage’s side did everything they could to take their point, but a late twist went decidedly in Liverpool’s favor.

The victory sends Liverpool (34 points) top of the Premier League table for the time being, with Manchester City, who are still to play this weekend, two points behind. Wolves (21 points) remain 8th.

Wolves vs Liverpool final score, stats, results

Final score: Wolves 0, Liverpool 1

Goal scorers: Wolves (None), Liverpool (Origi 90’+4)

Shots: Wolves 3, Liverpool 17

Shots on target: Wolves 1, Liverpool 5

Possession: Wolves 33%, Liverpool 67%

3 things we learned – Wolves vs Liverpool

1. Title race implications: Premier League leaders Chelsea kicked off matchweek 15 with a 3-2 defeat away to West Ham United. Then, Liverpool joined nearly them in dropping points. Now, Manchester City must keep pace with a win against Watford (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) to capitalize and themselves go top of the Premier League table.

2. Not even Liverpool immune to a flat 45: It almost feels sacrilege to say after some of the brilliant displays they’ve put on for us in recent years, but Liverpool were uncharacteristically flat and lacking the pinpoint precision we’ve come to expect from them. Sure, they dominated the possession battle and outshot Wolves, but it was only by a 4-1 margin and their best moment came and went with Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah unable to touch the ball over the line from Andrew Robertson’s cross into the six-yard box. The second half was better from Liverpool, but still some way off their usual standard.

3. Wolves’ plan to limit space worked a treat: Liverpool are a terrifyingly dangerous attacking side for 100 different reasons, but Wolves had the right plan (and personnel) to frustrate the Reds. Where as most defensive-minded sides will simply sit far too deep (vertically) and concede 75 percent of the field, Wolves’ approach appeared to be more about splitting space horizontally. With three center backs, the gaps are already made smaller. More importantly, the three-man backline encourages (and sometimes forces) every attack wider (away from goal) than where Salah and Mane have shredded defenses more times than we can count.

Man of the Match: Conor Coady, Max Kilman and Romain Saiss – Wolves’ three center back were all excellent over 90 minutes, but each made at least one play that directly prevented a Liverpool goal. Without them, it was a comfortable romp for the Reds.

Wolves vs Liverpool highlights

Conor Coady makes incredible goal-line clearance against Diogo Jota (video)

Jose Sa was 35 yards from his own goal, a step away from the sideline, and Hwang Hee-Chan, who had tried to help out initially, was laid out on the ground not far away. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota wound up with the ball and darted into the penalty area. Conor Coady and Max Kliman were the last line of defense, and somehow they found a way.

CONNOR COADY GOAL LINE BLOCK TO DENY LIVERPOOL #WOLLlV #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/16cvPNmQyn — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 4, 2021

Divock Origi turns and slots home the stoppage-time winner (goal video)

It was Salah who broke down the left wing and slid the ball to Origi near the top of the six, but the Belgian still had lots of work to do to control the ball, turn and position his body and get the shot off. Check, check and check.

