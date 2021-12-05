Antonio Conte wants more from Moura, compares Davies to Chelsea star

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Conte loved most of what Tottenham Hotspur did in its 3-0 win over Norwich City, but is ready to love more.

Conte’s comments on Lucas Moura’s incredible opening goal are neatly summed up in this way: Yeah, Moura is a heck of a finisher, so let’s see him repeat the feat.

“He scored a fantastic goal but he has the quality to score more goals and he has to score more goals,” Conte said of Moura. “It is my expectation to see more goals like this from him.”

Clearly, there’s no resting on laurels when it comes to Conte.

And we knew that, but perhaps new is what Ben Davies is doing as a part of Conte’s back three.

Davies was the left center back with Eric Dier in the middle and Davinson Sanchez on the right with Cristian Romero out for some time.

Praise? It’s coming lofty for Davies from his new boss and hearkens back to one of Conte’s best performers at the back (and going forward) when he led the Blues to glory.

“Ben is playing very well and I think that role specifically I can get out the best of him,” Conte said. “It happens the same with Azpilicueta. On the three central defenders it’s important to be good defensively but it’s important to play with the football. When you find a team that is defending low and also to play, it’s very important in this system. I need a player who has that personality and ability. We are talking a really good person, a really good guy. He’s really focused and he’s playing very well.”

New players find new chances from a managerial switch and Davies looks like a different player so far under Conte.

And the back four won’t be a huge option for Tottenham, anyway, especially as Sergio Reguilon joined Romero on the injured list.

Reguilon said he’d be fine, tweeted that fans shouldn’t drop him from their Fantasy Premier League teams, but any absence is significant as the festive fixtures begin to test rosters.

I'll be back in a few days. Don't sell me in @OfficialFPL 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/AByzlwV49M — Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) December 5, 2021

