Leicester City was back in the loss column on Sunday after an Ezri Konsa double gave Aston Villa a deserved 2-1 Midlands derby win at Villa Park.

Steven Gerrard’s Villa has now only failed to win once in four outings, and that came against leaders Man City, as the Villans can call themselves a top-half side on 19 points.

That’s the same total as Leicester City, whose 4-2 win over Watford at midweek wasn’t the springboard to success. Leicester has one win in five matches and sits eight points back of the top four.

Gerrard’s reunion with Brendan Rodgers is a mere taste of old emotions for the Villa boss, who will lead his men against Liverpool next weekend.

Aston Villa vs Leicester City final score, stats

Final score: Aston Villa 2, Leicester City 1

Scorers: Barnes (14′), Konsa 2 (17′, 54′).

Shot attempts: Aston Villa, 13-12

Shots on goal: Leicester City, 4-3

Possession: Leicester City, 60%

Three things we learned from Aston Villa vs Leicester City

1. What V-A-R you doing? Michael Oliver was advised to go to the screen to review Jacob Ramsey’s late first-half goal, which the young attacker smashed from under the hand of Kasper Schmeichel. The shot injured Schmeichel’s hand and sent the ball into the goal, but it sure seemed like an unfortunate error from Schmeichel as Ramsey met the keeper’s one-handed pin of the ball on the ground almost simultaneously and finished the chance.

But Oliver’s time at the screen was short and decisive, the referee apparently not informed that Schmeichel was collecting his own rebound. That, according to VAR rules, is an exception to the rule that the keeper’s hand on top of the ball does not make it under control.

2. Gerrard really does seem to be making an impact: Leicester isn’t a very good defensive team but Villa looks more aggressive, better organized, and is picking out better passes in advancing up the pitch (Something manager Steven Gerrard undoubtedly knows very well). Yes both goals came from defenders, but Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Buendia, and the attackers were lively as well. Villa very much deserved all three points and probably more, as the ex-Rangers boss pulled Villa about the ex-Celtic boss on the table.

3. Tielemans, Fofana absences hurt: And we’re not just talking about the players’ ailments. Youri Tielemans is one of the best ball movers and creative minds in the Premier League and his replacement was inexperienced (but hard-working Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall). Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu have looked inferior to how they’ve looked when Wesley Fofana is healthy, and fullback injuries are also stinging Leicester. Brendan Rodgers men do not look like themselves and a Midlands derby loss isn’t going to help them find confidence.

Man of the Match: Ezri Konsa

Was neither tested often at the back nor will he liked his role on Leicester’s scintillating goal but Konsa didn’t need to worry about defensive stats thanks to a pair of goals.

Aston Villa vs Leicester City highlights

Daka, Barnes make a mixtape

Look at this work from Patson Daka is wriggling free to cue up Harvey Barnes, toe-poked, nutmegging finish inside the far post.

Ooh, it’s so good.

Konsa on the scene for a pair of well-taken goals

The equalizer is above under “Man of the Match.”

The winner is here. He was read his line and spoke it back with emphasis.

