Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa vs Leicester: The Steven Gerrard era has provided positive early returns, with former manager (and rival) Brendan Rodgers set to visit Villa Park next, on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

ASTON VILLA vs LEICESTER STREAM LIVE

Gerrard suffered his first Premier League defeat on Wednesday, though Aston Villa more than held their own against defending champions Manchester City and even had a few chances to steal a point. Gerrard played for Rodgers while both were at Liverpool, but Sunday won’t be the first time they’ve faced each other as managers. Their times as Rangers and Celtic boss, respectively, overlapped by a half-season. Both Gerrard and Rodgers managed one victory against the other.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Leicester this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Bertrand Traore (thigh), Leon Bailey (thigh), Danny Ings (thigh), Matt Targett (head), Trezeguet (knee)

This is your Aston Villa team to face Leicester City. 👊 #AVLLEI pic.twitter.com/C72rEJkWVD — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 5, 2021

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Ricardo Pereira (thigh), Youri Tielemans (calf)

Here is the #lcfc XI as we count down to #AvlLei 🦊 pic.twitter.com/T200Iz8Su7 — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 5, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Aston Villa (+135) | Leicester (+195) | Draw (+240)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction – Aston Villa vs Leicester

Injuries are once again wreaking havoc on Aston Villa, who could be without three of their top attackers. It’s a similar story to Leicester’s struggles this season, though Youri Tielemans could return this weekend to provide a massive boost in midfield. Aston Villa 1-2 Leicester.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Leicester, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS