Patrick Bamford made his long-awaited return from injury and delivered a super sub’s stoppage-time equalizer in Leeds United’s 2-2 draw with Brentford at Elland Road on Sunday.

Bamford tore off his shirt and lofted it into the air after getting Luke Ayling’s assist over the line, Leeds getting a point it wanted against newly-promoted opposition.

Tyler Roberts opened the scoring for Leeds. who found itself down 2-1 early in the second half and lost Kalvin Phillips to injury to add, well, injury to insult to injury.

Leeds grew into the game but Brentford’s performance looked good enough to earn three points through goals from Sergi Canos and Shandon Baptiste after Ivan Toney missed the game with a positive COVID-19 test.

Leeds moves into 14th place with 16 points, while Brentford’s one additional point is good for 11th.

Leeds vs Brentford final score, stats

Final score: Leeds United 2, Brentford 2

Scorers: Roberts (27′), Baptiste (54′), Canos (61′), Bamford (90’+5)

Shot attempts: Leeds, 13-9

Shots on goal: Leeds, 6-3

Possession: Leeds, 64%

Three things we learned from Leeds vs Brentford

1. Toney’s absence overcome by Brentford, Phillips for Leeds not-so-much: Leeds led 1-0 when Phillips was injured leading up to Brentford’s equalizer and the lead was soon very much gone. Leeds still attacked well but was susceptible without Phillips, whose absence has loomed several times this season. Brentford was without its best striker in Ivan Toney but found answers through fluid play and solid finishes (Shandon Baptiste’s was a thing of technical beauty).

2. Welcome Bamf, Patrick: Bamford delivered on years of promise last season and started this season well, too, scooping up a goal and two assists in Leeds’ first five outings. Leeds as still winless when he was hurt on Sept. 17, but had started to find results if not their finishing prowess. So the equalizer will have lifted hopes all over the Leeds community when Bamford came into the match after 68 minutes and scored 27 minutes later. He enjoyed it, too.

3. Late Leeds a thing: We’ve seen this before, haven’t we? Leeds grinding deep into the match before finding a pivotal moment. Now, of course, Marcelo Bielsa will be targeting more goals earlier — and Bamford could help that — but he has to be encouraged by the no-quit attitude of his players.

Man of the Match: Raphinha

There were candidates on both sides of the pitch but Leeds’ Brazilian winger is the favorite to collect these plaudits in most matches and certainly deserved it for the constant thread as Leeds took the lead and then mounted their comeback..

