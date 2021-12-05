Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leeds vs Brentford: Marcelo Bielsa’s side looks like one slowly turning the corner, while the Bees are stuck in free fall ahead of their meeting at Elland Road on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

LEEDS vs BRENTFORD STREAM LIVE

After slumping to a winless start in their first six Premier League games this season, Leeds have won more than they have lost (3W-3D-2L) over the last eight games. Of course, the start was so poor that Tuesday’s victory over Crystal Palace only saw them rise one place, from 16th to 17th, in the table. Patrick Bamford’s impending return will provide a much-needed boost after missing Leeds’ last nine Premier League fixtures with an ankle injury.

As for Brentford, life in the Premier League no longer seems an easy breeze for the Bees, who impressed and won over first-time observers when they won three of their first seven games (in the top flight of English football for the first time in 74 years. Since then? Five losses, a win and a draw. Confidence has taken a massive hit among Thomas Frank’s men, with the busiest period of the entire season — the festive fixtures, which will see Brentford play seven times in 28 days — already underway. Mid-table might turn into a very difficult relegation battle, very quickly.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Brentford this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Robin Koch (pelvis), Pascal Struijk (hip)

📋 Luke Ayling returns to the #LUFC Starting XI, whilst Patrick Bamford is named on the bench pic.twitter.com/sgg6nEK8wW — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 5, 2021

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: David Raya (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Mathias Jorgensen (undisclosed), Josh Dasilva (hip), Julian Jeanvier (knee), Ivan Toney (COVID-19)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds (-115) | Brentford (+300) | Draw (+255)

Prediction – Leeds vs Brentford

The one thing Brentford seemed to always have going for them was their dogged intensity and refusal to simply accept defeat. That strength wasn’t so evident, if at all, during their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday.

How to watch Leeds vs Brentford, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

