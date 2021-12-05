Lucas Moura shows off full skill set with vicious finish for Tottenham (video)

Harry Kane might still be fighting to find his fantastic finishing form in Premier League play, but Lucas Moura has delivered one of his best goals in a Tottenham shirt to break his season-long duck on Sunday versus Norwich City.
Spurs’ 29-year-old winger uncorked a rocket of a shot but the build-up matters, too, as he added a PL goal to his two from other competitions.
Moura works left to right across the top of the Norwich box, trading the ball with Heung-min Son but winding up 7-8 yards outside the 18 with plenty of work left on his docket.
[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]
Shaking a defender with a shimmy and sharp cut, Moura doesn’t need a run-up to get big-time power on a drive from well outside the box.
Tim Krul has little hope of reaching the ripped rocket, and Spurs took a step toward keeping Antonio Conte unbeaten in his Premier League tenure as Tottenham Hotspur manager.