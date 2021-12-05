Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Heung-min Son had a goal and an assist on Lucas Moura’s spectacular opener as Tottenham Hotspur scored a decisive 3-0 win over Norwich City in North London.

Davinson Sanchez also scored for Spurs, who got strong games from Ben Davies and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is delivering Tottenham into fifth.

Spurs are two points back of West Ham and have a match-in-hand (against Burnley) on the Irons.

Norwich City is one of three teams on 10 points, but the lowest one in tiebreakers. Watford has 13 points, three clear of the Canaries, Newcastle, amd Burnley.

Tottenham vs Norwich City final score, stats

Final score: Tottenham Hotspur 3, Norwich City 0

Scorers: Moura (10′), Sanchez (67′), Son (77′)

Shot attempts: Tottenham, 17-10

Shots on goal: Tottenham, 7-1

Possession: Spurs, 59%

Three things we learned from Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City

1. Conte sees class from two of his best: Harry Kane is still waiting to show his very best form to Antonio Conte, but Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura will have reminded the Italian of some of the finest finishers he’s managed in his day with their goals. Moura and Son traded the ball a bit on Moura’s goal, which included intricate work, hustle, trickery, and a vicious finish, while Son’s goal was helped by a very strong Ben Davies and was fired through a sea of bodies to make it 3-0.

2. Norwich back to earth: For all the heart Norwich will draw from better defensive performances under Dean Smith, they’ll know the chance they missed to beat 10-man Newcastle and now the gulf between them and the richer talents of the league. It was reinforced at most turns on Sunday. There were a handful of encouraging spells for Norwich, but the opportunities that came the Canaries way were not turned on goal with any conviction, and the three-team, 10-point muck across the bottom three with Newcastle and Burnley could well be the relegation zone in May.

3. Worries from a decisive win: There’s no doubt Tottenham outclassed Norwich City but that’s happening for plenty of Canaries opponents this season. The worry is that Spurs will be without Cristiano Romero for some time and Eric Dier did not look too good as the heart of a back three. Maybe Davinson Sanchez could be a better option there and Ben Davies was very good at left center back, but Dier needs work to be a Conte-level starter.

Man of the Match: Heung-min Son

Ben Davies and Lucas Moura are also deserving of hefty plaudits, but Son’s day was marvelous. The South Korean had a goal and an assist amongst four key passes and three shots. A difference maker, for sure.

Tottenham vs Norwich City highlights

Lucas Moura delivers the sublime with first-half goal

Lucas Moura worked the ball across the top of the box with Heung-min Son, then shaking off a defender to rifle a fierce shot into the upper reaches of the goal.

Moura works left to right across the top of the Norwich box, trading the ball with Heung-min Son but winding up 7-8 yards outside the 18 with plenty of work left on his docket.

Davinson Sanchez is well-positioned to insure win

It could’ve been 2-0 when Harry Kane caught Tim Krul of fhis line, but the English striker’s effort drifted and turned wide of the far post.

Davinson Sanchez had little space to ruin his chance to make it 2-0, and the South American didn’t celebrate all that much after scoring a rare goal.

Yes, the Son finish and footwork are equal parts excellent, but don’t miss big Ben Davies waaaaay advanced to set it up.

It’s a small sample size, but Davies has looked quite good under Conte’s guidance.

