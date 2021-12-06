2021-22 FA Cup: Draw, how to watch, schedule, odds, predictions

The FA Cup draw has been held for the third round, as Premier League sides enter the fray in pursuit of silverware.

There are three all-Premier League ties, while 14 clubs were able to avoid a top-flight challenge for at least one more round (assuming they aren’t upset on the first weekend in January).

Defending champions Leicester City will host Watford, Leeds United is off to West Ham United, and Manchester United will entertain Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

The Football Association Challenge Cup was first held in 1871-72 and the record for most titles is Arsenal with 14, followed by Manchester United’s 12.

There has not been a repeat winner since Arsenal won the 2013-14 and 2014-15 FA Cups.

How to watch FA Cup third round live, stream and start time

Kick off: Jan. 7-10
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN / ESPN+

FA Cup third round draw

Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town v Bournemouth

Stoke City v Leyton Orient

Swansea City v Southampton

Chelsea v Chesterfield

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff v Preston North End

Coventry City v Derby County

Burnley v Huddersfield

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

Leicester City v Watford

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United v Blackpool

Hull City v Everton

Bristol City v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Brentford

Swindon Town v Manchester City

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town v Harrogate Town

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Cambridge United

Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham

Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

FA Cup third-round predictions

Latest FA Cup odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner

Man City + 350
Chelsea +550
Liverpool +650
Manchester United +700
Arsenal +1200
Tottenham +1200
Leicester City +1400
Everton +2000
West Ham United +2200
Leeds United +2500
Aston Villa +3300
Brighton +3300
Wolves +4000
Southampton +4000
Newcastle United +4000
Crystal Palace +5000
Brentford +6000
Burnley +6000
Norwich City +9000
Fulham +9000
Watford +9000
Bournemouth +12500
Sheffield United +12500
West Bromwich Albion +12500
Barnsley +15000
Cardiff City +15000
Middlesbrough +15000
Nottingham Forest +15000
Reading +15000
Stoke City +15000
Swansea City +15000
Blackburn Rovers +15000
Queens Park Rangers +15000 + (full list)

