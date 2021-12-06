2021-22 FA Cup: Draw, how to watch, schedule, odds, predictions

The FA Cup draw has been held for the third round, as Premier League sides enter the fray in pursuit of silverware.
There are three all-Premier League ties, while 14 clubs were able to avoid a top-flight challenge for at least one more round (assuming they aren’t upset on the first weekend in January).
Defending champions Leicester City will host Watford, Leeds United is off to West Ham United, and Manchester United will entertain Aston Villa at Old Trafford.
The Football Association Challenge Cup was first held in 1871-72 and the record for most titles is Arsenal with 14, followed by Manchester United’s 12.
There has not been a repeat winner since Arsenal won the 2013-14 and 2014-15 FA Cups.
How to watch FA Cup third round live, stream and start time
Kick off: Jan. 7-10
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN / ESPN+
FA Cup third round draw
Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon
Yeovil Town v Bournemouth
Stoke City v Leyton Orient
Swansea City v Southampton
Chelsea v Chesterfield
Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town
Cardiff v Preston North End
Coventry City v Derby County
Burnley v Huddersfield
West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion
Kidderminster Harriers v Reading
Leicester City v Watford
Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough
Hartlepool United v Blackpool
Hull City v Everton
Bristol City v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe
Millwall v Crystal Palace
Port Vale v Brentford
Swindon Town v Manchester City
Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
Luton Town v Harrogate Town
Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Cambridge United
Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow
Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers
West Ham United v Leeds United
Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham
Charlton Athletic v Norwich City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
FA Cup third-round predictions
Latest FA Cup odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Outright winner
Man City + 350
Chelsea +550
Liverpool +650
Manchester United +700
Arsenal +1200
Tottenham +1200
Leicester City +1400
Everton +2000
West Ham United +2200
Leeds United +2500
Aston Villa +3300
Brighton +3300
Wolves +4000
Southampton +4000
Newcastle United +4000
Crystal Palace +5000
Brentford +6000
Burnley +6000
Norwich City +9000
Fulham +9000
Watford +9000
Bournemouth +12500
Sheffield United +12500
West Bromwich Albion +12500
Barnsley +15000
Cardiff City +15000
Middlesbrough +15000
Nottingham Forest +15000
Reading +15000
Stoke City +15000
Swansea City +15000
Blackburn Rovers +15000
Queens Park Rangers +15000 + (full list)
