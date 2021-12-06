2021-22 FA Cup: Draw, how to watch, schedule, odds, predictions

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The FA Cup draw has been held for the third round, as Premier League sides enter the fray in pursuit of silverware.

There are three all-Premier League ties, while 14 clubs were able to avoid a top-flight challenge for at least one more round (assuming they aren’t upset on the first weekend in January).

Defending champions Leicester City will host Watford, Leeds United is off to West Ham United, and Manchester United will entertain Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

The Football Association Challenge Cup was first held in 1871-72 and the record for most titles is Arsenal with 14, followed by Manchester United’s 12.

There has not been a repeat winner since Arsenal won the 2013-14 and 2014-15 FA Cups.

How to watch FA Cup third round live, stream and start time

Kick off: Jan. 7-10

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: ESPN / ESPN+

FA Cup third round draw

Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town v Bournemouth

Stoke City v Leyton Orient

Swansea City v Southampton

Chelsea v Chesterfield

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff v Preston North End

Coventry City v Derby County

Burnley v Huddersfield

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

Leicester City v Watford

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United v Blackpool

Hull City v Everton

Bristol City v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Brentford

Swindon Town v Manchester City

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town v Harrogate Town

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Cambridge United

Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham

Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

FA Cup third-round predictions

Soon to come…

Latest FA Cup odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner

Man City + 350

Chelsea +550

Liverpool +650

Manchester United +700

Arsenal +1200

Tottenham +1200

Leicester City +1400

Everton +2000

West Ham United +2200

Leeds United +2500

Aston Villa +3300

Brighton +3300

Wolves +4000

Southampton +4000

Newcastle United +4000

Crystal Palace +5000

Brentford +6000

Burnley +6000

Norwich City +9000

Fulham +9000

Watford +9000

Bournemouth +12500

Sheffield United +12500

West Bromwich Albion +12500

Barnsley +15000

Cardiff City +15000

Middlesbrough +15000

Nottingham Forest +15000

Reading +15000

Stoke City +15000

Swansea City +15000

Blackburn Rovers +15000

Queens Park Rangers +15000 + (full list)

