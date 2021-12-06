Everton vs Arsenal: Rafa Benitez might need a win to save his job when the Gunners visit the Toffees at Goodison Park to wrap up Premier League matchweek 15 on Monday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Benitez and Everton are winless in their last eight Premier League games (0W-2D-6L, with just five goals scored and a goal difference of -12), leading a number of Toffees fans to stage a brief walk-out on Monday. The plan is for Everton fans to exit the stands in the 27th minute — representing the 27 years since the club last won a trophy, the 1995 FA Cup — as their way of sending a clear message to owner Farhad Moshiri and club executives Bill Kenwright, Marcel Brands and Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

As for Arsenal, recent Premier League results have produced a number of wins over “lesser” sides and hugely frustrating defeats to fellow big-six sides. Still, a win on Monday would move the Gunners to within a point of 4th-place West Ham United. Star striker and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has just two goals in his last eight PL appearances (zero in the last five) and was particularly wasteful in front of goal in the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United on Thursday.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Arsenal this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Andre Gomes (calf), Yerry Mina (thigh) | OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Salomon Rondon (hamstring), Tom Davies (knee)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Bernd Leno (groin) | OUT: Granit Xhaka (knee), Sead Kolasinac (ankle)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton (+230) | Arsenal (+112) | Draw (+245)

Prediction – Everton vs Arsenal

Is this the game in which Everton band together and undertake the siege mentality required to snap the winless skid? Slowly but surely, the Toffees are getting healthier, and it’s important to remember they won three of four and four of six to start the season, when healthy. Everton 2-2 Arsenal.

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Monday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

