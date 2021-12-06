Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Martin Odegaard says Arsenal didn’t take what Everton gave it on Monday, and his boss Mikel Arteta said the Gunners gave the Toffees plenty in a 2-1 loss at Goodison Park.

The Gunners led 1-0 on a sweet connection between Kieran Tierney and Odegaard, but showed little inventiveness until late in the match.

Their rub of the green ran out after Richarlison had two goals taken off the board by Video Assistant Referee before scoring one that counted and watching Demarai Gray win it late on for the Toffees.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned from Everton vs Arsenal ]

Odegaard was flustered.

“It’s a game we should win and at least get a point,” he said on NBCSN. “They gave us so much space to play and it’s disappointing to not get a point from this. … We stopped playing football after we took the lead. We just kicked the ball long and gave the opponent the game they wanted to play.”

Arteta lamented Arsenal’s inability to find a second goal as well as the similar nature of the goals from Richarlison and Gray.

A former Arsenal and Everton player, he knew what to expect from Goodison Park — a group of supporters on edge due to struggles under Rafa Benitez — and cursed their lack of finish.

“We didn’t kill it,” Arteta said. “We had moments to kill it and we didn’t reach the level. We conceded two goals exactly the same.

“It’s always tough to play here. You have to expect the pressure they’re going to put on you. Second half we had four big chances to score and we didn’t win the game. The Premier League is too difficult and too good to give anything to the opponent.”

Arteta was also asked about Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal’s record signing who has played just five minutes across the Gunners’ last seven Premier League matches.

🗣 "No penetration, no threat." Mikel Arteta is not happy with the reaction from his team as they threw away a one goal lead and wasted chances pic.twitter.com/FdNSwp8DXk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 6, 2021

Follow @NicholasMendola