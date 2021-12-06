RB Leipzig vs Man City: How to watch, team news, odds, prediction, time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Will a new manager bump help RB Leipzig keep its European hopes alive following the exit of American boss Jesse Marsch? It’ll have to when the German side hosts Premier League power Manchester City in UEFA Champions League play on Tuesday (start time 12:45pm ET with live updates via NBCSports.com).

Leipzig needs to match or better the result of Club Brugge, who visits Paris Saint-Germain, in order to finish third in the UCL group and advance into the Europa League’s knockout rounds.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

That’s because Man City has already settled its spot in the next round alongside PSG, and Pep Guardiola’s men are fresh off summitting the Premier League table.

City beat Leipzig 6-3 to open the group stage but will likely be putting a very different group of players on the pitch as domestic competitions dominate their thoughts until next month’s knockout rounds.

RB Leipzig team news, injuries, lineup options

Leipzig’s defense was hit by transfers when Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate skipped town, and Marcel Halstenberg, Marcelo Saracci, and Willi Orban will miss out on Monday. Yussuf Poulsen, Dani Olmo, Ilaix Moriba, and Hugo Novoa are also hurt.

Man City team news, injuries, lineup options

Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, and Liam Delap are out, as is the jailed Benjamin Mendy.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Man City remains heavy favorites to win with a -108 label, while a draw dishes out +300. That’s just a bit less than a Leipzig win (+250).

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

Pep Guardiola may be choosing a number of kids against a fired-up and desperate Leipzig, but we do know that Kevin De Bruyne will build on his fitness by starting for City. That’s enough to think City will enjoy the ball and his artistry, and that Leipzig will be watching the out-of-town scoreboard. Leipzig 1-1 Man City.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Man City live, stream and start time

Kick off: Tuesday, 12:45pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Paramount+

Follow @NicholasMendola