Mohamed Salah has urged Liverpool to offer him a new contract, as the Egyptian superstar has also spoken about reported interest from Barcelona.

Salah, 29, has just over 18 months left on his current contract at Liverpool and it is believed the Reds are preparing an offer to make him one of the best-paid players in the Premier League. But Salah and the club have been in talks for quite some time over a new contract.

For several years Salah has been linked with moves to Real Madrid or Barcelona, and this season he has been in sensational form with 13 goals and nine assists across the first 15 Premier League games of the season.

Here is what Salah had to say when asked about his future:

Egyptian King more than happy at Anfield

“I said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool,” Salah said, via the Daily Mail. “But the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue. There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract. It’s up to them. Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only. There are things like the ambition of the team and the coach and what he wants to do with the team and the players he wants. These are all important points when making the decision.”

There you have it. Salah is happy to stay at Liverpool and obviously feels that the club is heading in the right direction on the pitch.

Klopp was then asked about the comments and admitted he wants the situation sorted soon too and that talks are ongoing.

“You know what he is about. We’re talking,” Klopp said. “Extending a contract with a player like Mo is not a thing you do where you meet for a cup of tea in the afternoon and find an agreement, that’s completely normal.

“There’s really nothing else to say. Mo speaks about it when he is asked about it, I can only say a few things because all of the rest is not for the public obviously but I’m not sure if he gave the interview in English or if it got translated. Mo is fine, I am fine, I think what we all want is clear and things like this need time.”

Liverpool star flattered by links to Xavi, Barcelona

If Salah was to leave, would he fancy a move to Barcelona?

“I read what was said about Xavi’s interest to sign me,” Salah said. “This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I’m happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future. At the moment, I prefer to stay in the Premier League as it’s the strongest league in the world.”

Given Barcelona’s current financial situation, a move for Salah over the next 12 months always seemed unlikely.

It seems more likely Salah will sign a two or three year extension at Liverpool and stay in the Premier League until he’s 32 or 33, then think about moving to Spain, France or back to Italy.

As long as Jurgen Klopp is still around at Anfield, Salah, Sadio Mane and Co. know they’re playing for the perfect manager at the perfect club to challenge for trophies consistently.

These comments say one thing: The Egyptian King wants to get this new contract sorted ASAP.

