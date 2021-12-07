Jurgen Klopp overjoyed with Liverpool resilience in win vs AC Milan (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool completed a 6-0 group stage in UEFA Champions League play with a 2-1 comeback win over AC Milan on Tuesday at the San Siro, a performance that Jurgen Klopp hailed as complete.

The Reds changed eight bodies for the match, keeping just Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane in the lineup. All three played very well as Salah scored his 20th goal of the season across all competitions.

Klopp also started youngster Tyler Morton again as well as Nat Phillips and Neco Williams, handing very late cameos to youngsters Conor Bradley and Max Woltman.

He also rebuffed those who claimed Liverpool was going to mail in the game with its Starting XI.

“Before the game I said that we chose that line-up because we wanted to win the game, and everyone was like, mmm-hmm, of course,” he laughed. “But we needed fresh legs, we needed desire to play this game which is really difficult in the hectic schedule to be always on fire for the next game.”

“What the boys did tonight, to be honest, I could not be more proud. It was an incredible game. I am so happy for so many things I saw tonight. The performance was absolutely outstanding, having 21 shots. Not 21 on target but 21 times we finished a situation off, so many situations where we played outstandingly well and defended with passion and good organization.”

Liverpool is going to be a nightmare for teams that have not experienced its press, and a very bad dream for those that have as well.

There are reasons to believe the Reds are better suited to win the Champions League, a tournament they celebrate as much as anything, than they are to defy Man City and Chelsea in league play. But Tuesday’s show of strength makes a claim that all silverware left on the table could well make its way to Anfield.

"What the boys did tonight… I couldn't be more proud, to be honest." "The performance was absolutely outstanding." Jürgen Klopp is absolutely delighted with his Liverpool side as they became the first English team to win all their #UCL group games! 💯

