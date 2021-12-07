AC Milan vs Liverpool: How to watch, team news, odds, prediction, time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

AC Milan needs to beat Liverpool and get help from Atletico Madrid if it wants to play in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League this season (start time 3pm ET with live updates via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool enters the match a perfect 5-0 record in the group stage but has nothing on the line but health, something that could serve Milan well.

If Milan wins, it needs Atletico Madrid to beat or draw Porto. If Milan draws, it will be out of the tournament.

Milan is dealing with a number of injuries, too, so don’t be surprised if Liverpool springs the “upset” in Italy.

AC Milan team news, injuries, lineup options

Simon Kjaer’s ACL injury means he joins Samu Castillejo, Alessandro Plizzari, Pietro Pellegri, Ante Rebic, Davide Calabria, Olivier Giroud, and Rafael Leao on the injured list.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott are out, while Naby Keita and Joe Gomez could be available but Jurgen Klopp won’t be risking anyone in this one.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Milan is favored to win at +105, while a draw deals out +280 and a Liverpool victory +235.

Prediction

Liverpool’s mix of questionable defensive play and a lack of necessity — the latter more important — seems like it’ll be too much to come out on top an AC Milan team who is both flying in Serie A and desperate to assert itself in Europe. AC Milan 2-1 Liverpool.

How to watch AC Milan vs Liverpool live, stream and start time

Kick off: Tuesday, 3pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Paramount+

