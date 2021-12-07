Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? Will it be Chelsea again?
The final matchweek of the UEFA Champions League group stage is here, as so many giants of European soccer are still battling to reach the last 16 while others have already booked their tickets.
Plenty of the USMNT stars in Europe will also be in action, with Christian Pulisic now back fully fit and pushing to start for Chelsea, while Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig are scrapping for a Europa League spot. Tim Weah, John Brooks and Brenden Aaronson all have huge games in the same group, Group G, as they can all still reach the last 16.
Xavi leads Barcelona to Bayern Munich as they’re scrambling to reach the last 16 ahead of Benfica.
Below you will find UCL odds on the outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League online, the UCL schedule, and predictions for the biggest games in Europe.
Below is everything you need to know on the UEFA Champions League.
How to watch UEFA Champions League group stage live, stream and start time
Kick off: Matchday 6 is Dec. 7-8
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Paramount+
UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 6 fixtures
Kickoffs at 3pm ET unless noted
Tuesday, Dec. 7
RB Leipzig 2-1 Man City – STATS, DETAILS
PSG 4-1 Club Brugge – STATS, DETAILS
Ajax vs Sporting Lisbon – LIVE UPDATES
Borussia Dortmund vs Besiktas – LIVE UPDATES
Real Madrid vs Inter Milan – LIVE UPDATES
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff Tiraspol – LIVE UPDATES
Porto vs Atletico Madrid – LIVE UPDATES
AC Milan vs Liverpool – LIVE UPDATES
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Zenit vs Chelsea — 12:45pm ET – LIVE UPDATES
Juventus vs Malmo — 12:45pm ET – LIVE UPDATES
Benfica vs Dynamo Kiev – LIVE UPDATES
Bayern Munich vs Barcelona – LIVE UPDATES
Wolfsburg vs Lille – LIVE UPDATES
Red Bull Salzburg vs Sevilla – LIVE UPDATES
Manchester United vs Young Boys – LIVE UPDATES
Atalanta vs Villarreal – LIVE UPDATES
UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 1 results
Sevilla 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg
Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United — Solskjaer, Maguire reaction
Lille 0-0 Wolfsburg
Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta
Chelsea 1-0 Zenit Saint Petersburg — Tuchel reacts, praises Lukaku
Malmo 0-3 Juventus
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich
Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Benfica
Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto
Club Brugge 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan — Klopp reaction
Man City 6-3 RB Leipzig — Grealish reaction
Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax
UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 2 results
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter Milan
Ajax 2-0 Besiktas
Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol
AC Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sporting Lisbon
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Man City
Porto 1-5 Liverpool
RB Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge
Wednesday
Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys
Zenit 4-0 Malmo
Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla
Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kiev
Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Lille
Juventus 1-0 Chelsea
Benfica 3-0 Barcelona
Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal
UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 3 results
Tuesday
Besiktas 1-4 Sporting
Club Brugge 1-5 Man City – Recap
PSG 3-2 RB Leipzig – Recap
Ajax 4-0 Borussia Dortmund
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid – Recap
Inter Milan 3-1 Sheriff
Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool – Recap + Klopp reaction
Porto 1-0 AC Milan
Wednesday
RB Salzburg 3-1 Wolfsburg
Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kiev
Lille 0-0 Sevilla
Benfica 0-4 Bayern Munich
Chelsea 4-0 Malmo
Zenit 0-1 Juventus
Young Boys 1-4 Villarreal
Man United 3-2 Atalanta – Recap
UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 4 results
Tuesday
Malmo 0-1 Chelsea – Pulisic returns
Wolfsburg 2-1 RB Salzburg
Dynamo Kiev 0-1 Barcelona
Sevilla 1-2 Lille
Bayern Munich 5-2 Benfica
Juventus 4-2 Zenit
Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys
Atalanta 2-2 Man United – Ronaldo grabs a point for United
Wednesday
AC Milan 1-1 FC Porto
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting Lisbon 4-0 Besiktas
Man City 4-1 Club Brugge – Recap
RB Leipzig 2-2 PSG
Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Ajax
Sheriff 1-3 Inter Milan
Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid – Recap
UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 5 results
Tuesday
Dynamo Kiev 1-2 Bayern Munich
Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United – Ronaldo, Sancho seal last 16
Chelsea 4-0 Juventus – Three things | Tuchel reaction
Barcelona 0-0 Benfica
Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg
Malmo 1-1 Zenit
Lille 1-0 RB Salzburg
Young Boys 3-3 Atalanta – USMNT’s Pefok scores
Wednesday
Besiktas 1-2 Ajax
Inter 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Dortmund
Man City 2-1 PSG – Gabriel Jesus leads comeback
Atletico Madrid 0-1 Milan
Liverpool 2-0 Porto – Thiago scores beauty | Klopp reaction
Club Brugge 0-5 RB Leipzig
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-3 Real Madrid
UEFA Champions League group stage tables
Group A
Man City – 12 points
PSG – 8
Club Brugge – 4
RB Leipzig – 4
Group B
Liverpool – 15
Porto – 5
Atletico Madrid – 4
AC Milan – 4
Group C
Ajax – 15
Sporting – 9
Dortmund – 6
Besiktas – 0
Group D
Real Madrid – 12
Inter Milan -10
Sheriff – 6
Shakhtar – 1
Group E
Bayern Munich – 15
Barcelona – 7
Benfica – 5
Dynamo Kiev – 1
Group F
Man United – 10
Villarreal – 7
Atalanta – 6
Young Boys – 4
Group G
Lille – 8
RB Salzburg – 7
Sevilla – 6
Wolfsburg – 5
Group H
Chelsea – 12
Juventus – 12
Zenit – 4
Malmo – 1
Champions League predictions, Matchweek 6 (from Joe Prince-Wright)
Tuesday, Dec. 7
RB Leipzig 1-3 Man City
PSG 4-2 Club Brugge
Ajax 3-1 Sporting Lisbon
Porto 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid 1-1 Inter Milan
AC Milan 2-1 Liverpool
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Sheriff Tiraspol
Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Besiktas
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Zenit 1-1 Chelsea
Juventus 3-1 Malmo
Benfica 2-0 Dynamo Kiev
Atalanta 2-1 Villarreal
Wolfsburg 1-2 Lille
RB Salzburg 2-2 Sevilla
Manchester United 3-1 Young Boys
Bayern Munich 1-1 Barcelona
