Manchester United vs Young Boys: How to watch, odds, prediction, time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester United has little on the line in the UEFA Champions League but its players are fighting to impress new boss Ralf Rangnick when they host desperate Young Boys on Wednesday (start time 3pm ET with live updates via NBCSports.com).

United will still win the group even with a loss to Young Boys, who need a win and help to reach the Europa League.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The help? Villarreal will have to beat Atalanta in Bergamo, and the Spanish visitors only need a draw to clinch second in Group F.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial are out, while Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard are question marks. Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani are closing in on returns but aren’t ready yet. Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek have been announced as starters.

Young Boys team news, injuries, lineup options

David von Ballmoos, Cedric Zesiger, Ulisses Garcia, Christian Fassnacht, Jean-Pierre Nsame, and Felix Mambimbi all look likely to be unavailable. Fabian Rieder could return from illness.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

If Young Boys win, it’ll deliver +625, while a draw is good for +400. Manchester United picking up a win on the final matchday is -250.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

United will find a way, though Jordan Pefok may get another goal against the Red Devils. We expect fireworks. Manchester United 4-2 Young Boys.

How to watch Manchester United vs Young Boys live, stream and start time

Kick off: Wednesday, 3pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Paramount+

Follow @NicholasMendola