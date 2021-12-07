Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our latest player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars are clicking through the gears as we enter the midway point.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Stars from Manchester City and Liverpool dominate the upper echelons of our list, as some superstars are really kicking on.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and comebacks, this is proving to be one heck of a season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 15

1. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Up 3

2. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Even

3. John McGinn (Aston Villa) – Up 3

4. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) – New entry

5. Ilkay Gundogan (Man City) – New entry

6. Phil Foden (Man City) – New entry

7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 4

8. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 1

9. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – Down 6

10. Richarlison (Everton) – New entry

11. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) – Down 10

12. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – New entry

13. Fred (Man United) – New entry

14. Declan Rice (West Ham) – New entry

15. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) – New entry

16. Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) – Down 11

17. Scott McTominay (Man United) – Even

18. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry

19. Demarai Gray (Everton) – New entry

20. Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) – New entry

Follow @JPW_NBCSports