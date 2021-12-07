Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Several reports state that Tottenham have suffered a COVID-19 outbreak, as multiple players and staff members are in self-isolation.

One of the reports from The Times says that six first team players have tested positive, while our partners in the UK at Sky Sports state that two staff members have also tested positive.

Per the reports, Spurs are now awaiting the results of additional PCR tests to assess how widespread the outbreak is.

Spurs now face an anxious wait, as they have a hectic December coming up with Europa Conference, Premier League and League Cup action.

The current self-isolation period for anyone testing positive for COVID-19 in the UK is 10 days.

What happens next?

This news, if all cases are confirmed, throws into doubt whether or not Tottenham can host Rennes in a huge UEFA Conference League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday.

Antonio Conte’s side are still battling to secure their spot in the knockout rounds of European soccer’s third-tier competition, but they are likely to have a depleted squad.

Per UEFA’s rules for dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, if teams have at least 13 fit senior players and a registered goalkeeper then the fixture has to be fulfilled. Per Premier League rules, a game must be played if a team has 14 players available.

How hard could this hit Spurs?

Very.

After their clash with Rennes on Thursday, Spurs then travel to Brighton on Sunday for a Premier League encounter before facing Leicester City on Thursday, Dec. 16 and hosting Liverpool on Dec. 19.

That means any player that tests positive now will likely miss four crucial games, at least.

With the Omicron variant spreading in the UK and the British government putting more restrictions in place domestically and in terms of international travel, Premier League clubs may start to reimpose some of the stricter restrictions put in place over the last 18 months to try and stop any similar outbreaks at their clubs.

Earlier this week the PL confirmed there had been 12 positive results during its most recent two rounds of testing, which is the highest since the first week of the season.

