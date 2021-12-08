Arsenal vs Southampton is a huge clash for both teams on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com ) as the Gunners and Saints are both desperate for a win at the Emirates Stadium.

There were strong words from Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after their collapse at Everton on Monday which saw them suffer back-to-back defeats in the Premier League. The Gunners were on a fine run of form before their defeats at Manchester United and Everton, but their newfound defensive solidity evaporated over the last week and they’re now four points off the top four. It’s not all doom and gloom for Arteta’s young side, but they need to get back to keeping shutouts and they need Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to regain his finishing touch. Fast.

As for Southampton, well, they’ve drawn their last two outings but both were disappointing affairs. They twice led at home against Leicester City but were pegged back after defensive errors. They then somehow threw away a 1-0 lead in the 98th minute against 10-man Brighton at home on Saturday, as a comedy of errors from Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side saw them cough up the equalizer. No PL team has lost more points from winning positions than Southampton in the three years Hasenhuttl has been in charge, and this young team looks bereft of confidence heading into this trip to north London. They are creating plenty of chances but are struggling to put them away and are looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Southampton.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

The big injury news that Emile Smith Rowe is hoping to be available after he missed the defeat at Everton with a groin injury. Gabriel Martinelli is hoping to shake off a thigh injury, while Bernd Leno could be available after also suffering a thigh problem. Sead Kolasinac remains a long-term absentee. As for choices up top, Arteta could bring Aubameyang back in to the starting lineup after he was left out against Everton, while Alexandre Lacazette could start underneath him if Smith Rowe isn’t ready.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Saints have a serious goalkeeping issue as Alex McCarthy injured his hamstring at the end of their draw with Brighton (he was slammed by Hasenhuttl as his failure to point out he was injured played a big part in Brighton’s late equalizer) and is out, while back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster is also struggling for fitness but could return soon. That leaves third-choice goalkeeper Harry Lewis and new signing Willy Caballero. The 40-year-old Argentine was a free agent and the former Chelsea and Manchester City goalkeeper is expected to start for Southampton, as he’s signed a short-term contract until January 5, 2022. Jack Stephens may return to the starting lineup as he has recovered from a knee injury, while Oriol Romeu and Mohammed Salisu will both be missing through suspension as they picked up their fifth yellow cards of the season. Stuart Armstrong is still suffering from a calf problem, while Jan Bednarek also has a calf problem.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The Gunners are huge favorites to win at -159, while Southampton are massive underdogs at +425. The draw is +290.

Prediction

There really is only one result here. Arsenal need a win and they can pull it out of the bag against teams in the bottom half of the table. Southampton are struggling for confidence and with plenty of injuries and absentees, this is not a good time for them to play away at the Emirates. Arsenal 3-1 Southampton.

How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

