Transfer news is starting to ramp up as we head towards the January transfer window and Jude Bellingham to Liverpool is an intriguing report.

Bellingham, 18, recently finished as the runner-up in the prestigious Golden Boy award, as the Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder is having an incredible season in the Bundesliga. He has scored three goals and added eight assists so far in all competitions.

That has led to top Premier League teams stepping up their interest in bringing the England international back to his homeland.

Let’s dig into this report.

What is the latest?

According to a story in the Daily Mirror, Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign Bellingham this summer and will prioritize signing him as Man City and others push to sign Bellingham’s Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland.

The report states that Bellingham would cost Liverpool $118 million and given the fact he has four years left on his current contract at Dortmund, that valuation seems fair.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked with a move for Bellingham in the past.

Where could Bellingham fit in?

A move to Liverpool in the next 12 months really would be the perfect fit for both Bellingham and Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With Jordan Henderson creeping into his 30s, plus the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita suffering plenty of injury issues, there isn’t much depth in this Liverpool midfield.

James Milner has been slowed down by injuries this season too and although Henderson and Fabinho are Liverpool’s first-choice midfielders in their 4-3-3 formation, there is clearly a spot up for grabs.

Georginio Wijnaldum was not replaced after he left in the summer and Bellingham would be the perfect long-term replacement. He has shown he can play at the very top level for club and country and he looks set to dominate for the next 10 years as one of the best two-way midfielders in the game.

The Birmingham City academy product is very similar to Wijnaldum in that he loves to dig in and do defensive work, but he’s also very good on the ball and can link up play, create chances and pop up with important goals too. His passion, poise and skill is very similar to the way Steven Gerrard played as a youngster.

Bellingham to Liverpool is such a perfect fit that it would actually be very annoying if it didn’t happen.

