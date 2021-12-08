Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newly-promoted and struggling sides Brentford and Watford meet at the Brentford Community Stadium to kickoff the Premier League weekend with a battle of bees… and a battle of fords (watch live, 3pm ET Friday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com ).

This is a pivotal stretch of Watford’s season, as the Hornets face Brentford, Burnley, and Crystal Palace in an 11-day stretch of matches that do not feature Premier League powers (even if Palace is playing quite well under Patrick Vieira).

The Hornets are just three points above the drop zone, where three teams sit with 10 points, but Brentford’s cooled season has it just seven points above the bottom three. Life would feel a lot better for Thomas Frank’s men with a win over Watford, which could send them into the top half of the Premier League table.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Watford.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

The Bees are buzzing with fewer numbers, as Kristoffer Ajer, Sergi Canos, David Raya, Mathias Jorgensen, Julian Jeanvier, and Joshua Dasilva are out through injury or suspension, while Ivan Toney remains in COVID-19 protocol until announced otherwise.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup options

The Hornets are also in a bad place with absences, with Ismaila Sarr, Nicolas N’Koulou, Kwadwo Baah, Adam Masina, Peter Etebo, and Ben Foster out and Ken Sema and Francisco Sierralta in question.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brentford is the favorite at +108 for a win with +235 coming for a draw, while Watford’s collection of three points pays out +250.

Prediction

Two teams with plenty of injuries, plenty of flair, plenty of graft, and plenty inconsistency means predicting this one seems all sorts of nuts, but we’ll go for the home team. Brentford has been better than Watford this season, and unlucky to boot. Brentford 2-1 Watford.

