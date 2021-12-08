Mason Greenwood scores acrobatic goal for Man United vs Young Boys

Mason Greenwood’s first UEFA Champions League goal of this season will give new boss Ralf Rangnick plenty of food for thought.
As will the pieces involved in the build-up.
Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard helped cue up the 20-year-old Greenwood for his 34th Manchester United goal, and the finish was one of the most stunning of stunners.
Played toward the left corner flag by Lingard, Shaw sliced a cross toward the penalty spot that was a little bit behind Greenwood.
The youngster made the most of it, reaching back with his left peg to spin the cross inside the near post.
That gave United a 1-0 lead over Young Boys, and new manager Ralf Rangnick has used the occasion to give a number of lesser-used players the chance to shine at Old Trafford.
Chance taken.
