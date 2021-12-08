Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history.

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

On the Wednesday before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 23, while below we take a closer look at West Brom’s epic ‘Great Escape’ from relegation on the final day of the 2004-05 season.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 23 – West Brom’s historic ‘Great Escape’

This was the first ‘Great Escape’ in Premier League history, as West Brom survived on the final day of the 2004-05 season despite being eight points from safety on Christmas Day.

It was the first time in history a team who sat bottom of the table on Christmas Day had not been relegated from the Premier League, as wild scenes took place across the Premier League on the final day of the campaign.

Going into the final game of the season, West Brom sat bottom of the table and Bryan Robson’s side needed to win at home against Portsmouth to give themselves a chance of staying up. Norwich City, Southampton and Crystal Palace were also in the relegation battle on the final day, as for the first time in PL history no team had been relegated heading into the final 90 minutes of the season.

West Brom took care of their business as Geoff Horsfield and Kieran Richardson both scored in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory. Elsewhere, results went their way too as Norwich, Southampton and Crystal Palace all lost and were relegated, with West Brom staying up at their expense.

The twists and turns were wild on the final day of the season, and it ended in relief for West Brom as their fans invaded the pitch to celebrate as the Baggies’ players pulled off the impossible.

