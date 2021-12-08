Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham have confirmed that there has been a COVID-19 outbreak at the club, as multiple players and staff members are in self-isolation.

Speaking ahead of their UEFA Europa Conference League clash against Rennes on Thursday, Spurs head coach Antonio Conte confirmed that eight first team players and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Tottenham now face an anxious wait to see how much worse this situation will get, as they have a hectic December coming up with Europa Conference, Premier League and League Cup action.

The current self-isolation period for anyone testing positive for COVID-19 in the UK is 10 days.

What happens next?

“Eight players and five members of staff but the problem is that every day we’re having people with Covid, people that yesterday weren’t positive and today are and we’re continuing to have contact with. It’s a serious problem,” Conte said. “Everyone is a bit scared. People have families. Why do we have to take the risk? This is my question. Today, two positives. And tomorrow, who? Me? I don’t know. Better me than a player for sure. But I think it’s not right for everyone. We have contact with our families… The situation is serious. There’s a big infection. And now, for sure, we’re a bit scared. Because we don’t know what is going to happen.”

Tottenham are schedule to host Rennes in a huge UEFA Conference League clash on Thursday, as UEFA’s rules for dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks state that teams who have at least 13 fit senior players and a registered goalkeeper must fulfil the fixture.

Antonio Conte’s side are still battling to secure their spot in the knockout rounds of European soccer’s third-tier competition, but they are going to have a depleted squad.

Per Premier League rules, a game must be played if a team has 14 players available and a report from the London Evening Standard states that Spurs are in talks with the league about possibly postponing the game at Brighton on Sunday.

Last season several Premier League games were postponed at short notice due to similar COVID-19 outbreaks, but this one at Tottenham seems to be the most widespread over the last 18 months.

How hard could this hit Spurs?

Very.

After their clash with Rennes on Thursday, Spurs then travel to Brighton on Sunday for a Premier League encounter before facing Leicester City on Thursday, Dec. 16 and hosting Liverpool on Dec. 19.

That means any player that tests positive now will likely miss four crucial games, at least.

With the Omicron variant spreading in the UK and the British government putting more restrictions in place domestically and in terms of international travel, Premier League clubs may start to reimpose some of the stricter restrictions put in place over the last 18 months to try and stop any similar outbreaks at their clubs.

Earlier this week the PL confirmed there had been 12 positive results during its most recent two rounds of testing, which is the highest since the first week of the season.

