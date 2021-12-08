Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The final 16 contestants to raise the European Cup are known following Wednesday’s final day of group stage matches in the UEFA Champions League.

Well, mostly. Atalanta and Villarreal was postponed because of snow, and one of those two will join the 15 qualifiers in the final round.

Defending champions Chelsea are one of eight-seeded teams for the Round of 16 draw, which separates teams from the same nation as well as teams who qualified out of the same group.

It’s going to be a knockout round without Barcelona, something the Champions League hasn’t witnessed since 2003-04.

It also will include a bevy of Americans, as USMNT stars Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Timothy Weah (Lille), and Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg).

Fellow American players Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Sergino Dest (Barcelona), Jordan Pefok (Young Boys), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge) all bowed out of the tournament.

2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 qualifiers

Seeded teams

Ajax

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Lille

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Real Madrid

Unseeded teams

Atalanta or Villarreal

Atletico Madrid

Benfica

Chelsea

Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain

Red Bull Salzburg

Sporting Lisbon

Who can Premier League teams draw in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Chelsea

Ajax, Bayern Munich, Lille, Real Madrid

Liverpool

Atalanta or Villarreal, Benfica, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Red Bull Salzburg, Sporting Lisbon

Manchester City

Atalanta or Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Inter Milan, Red Bull Salzburg, Sporting Lisbon

Manchester United

Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Red Bull Salzburg, Sporting Lisbon

How to watch UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw

When: 6am ET Monday (Dec. 13)

Stream: Online via UEFA’s official website

