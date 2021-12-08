The final 16 contestants to raise the European Cup are known following Wednesday’s final day of group stage matches in the UEFA Champions League.
Well, mostly. Atalanta and Villarreal was postponed because of snow, and one of those two will join the 15 qualifiers in the final round.
Defending champions Chelsea are one of eight-seeded teams for the Round of 16 draw, which separates teams from the same nation as well as teams who qualified out of the same group.
It’s going to be a knockout round without Barcelona, something the Champions League hasn’t witnessed since 2003-04.
It also will include a bevy of Americans, as USMNT stars Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Timothy Weah (Lille), and Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg).
Fellow American players Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Sergino Dest (Barcelona), Jordan Pefok (Young Boys), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge) all bowed out of the tournament.
2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 qualifiers
Seeded teams
Ajax
Bayern Munich
Juventus
Lille
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Real Madrid
Unseeded teams
Atalanta or Villarreal
Atletico Madrid
Benfica
Chelsea
Inter Milan
Paris Saint-Germain
Red Bull Salzburg
Sporting Lisbon
Who can Premier League teams draw in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16
Chelsea
Ajax, Bayern Munich, Lille, Real Madrid
Liverpool
Atalanta or Villarreal, Benfica, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Red Bull Salzburg, Sporting Lisbon
Manchester City
Atalanta or Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Inter Milan, Red Bull Salzburg, Sporting Lisbon
Manchester United
Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Red Bull Salzburg, Sporting Lisbon
How to watch UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw
When: 6am ET Monday (Dec. 13)
Stream: Online via UEFA’s official website