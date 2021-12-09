Chelsea vs Leeds: The Blues will look to bounce back from an unexpected hiccup last weekend, when they host Marcelo Bielsa and Co., at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

The 3-2 defeat to West Ham United came as a bit of a surprise given that Chelsea were unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games, though not completely out of nowhere after slumping to disappointing 1-1 draws against Burnley and Manchester United. With seven points dropped across their last five fixtures, Chelsea’s three-point lead atop the Premier League table has disappeared, as they find themselves 3rd, two points back of Manchester City and one behind Liverpool, heading into matchweek 16. Notably, the clean sheets have been harder to come by during the downturn, with just one in five games compared to seven in their first 10 games.

As for Leeds, things are beginning to turn around after six games without a victory to start the season, but is it happening quickly enough for Bielsa to avoid serious scrutiny and questions about his continued employment? While they have lost only one of their last seven Premier League games, they have also only won two during that same period. Furthermore, the performances have been all over the board, ranging from terrible defending with gung-ho attacking, to risk-averse defending and hardly a peep going forward. Leeds are a side currently without an identity, and a whole host of key first-choice players.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Jorginho (back), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (undisclosed) | OUT: N’Golo Kante (knee), Ben Chilwell (knee) (knee), Mateo Kovacic (hamstring), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Robin Koch (illness) | OUT: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Kalvin Phillips (thigh), Rodrigo (heel), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Pascal Struijk (hip)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea (-400) | Leeds (+1000) | Draw (+450)

Prediction – Chelsea vs Leeds

The opening 15 minutes will reveal quite a lot. Leeds will likely be quick out of the starting gate, while Chelsea look to get a stranglehold through possession and quick pressing. Advantage to Chelsea, because that’s right where they want Leeds. Chelsea 2-0 Leeds.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

