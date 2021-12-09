Joshua Kimmich’s COVID-19 recovery will reach 2022 after lung problems

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joshua Kimmich’s long road back from COVID-19 will keep him out of the Bayern Munich lineup until after the Winterpause.

Kimmich, 26, raised the ire of many when he acknowledged that he was unvaccinated because he had concerns over long-term effects of the vaccine.

Withheld from the team at first for close contact with a positive case, Kimmich then tested positive for COVID-19 and has been dealing with long-term effects of the virus.

Kimmich is out of self-isolation and says he’s looking forward to a return to play but has lung problems and cannot yet fully participate in training with Bayern.

From FCBayern.com:

“I’m happy my self-isolation caused by the coronavirus has ended. I’m doing very well, but I’m not yet able to train fully due to slight infiltrations in my lungs. I’ll therefore do some rehabilitative training and can’t wait to be fully back in action in January.”

Kimmich has missed five matches for Bayern and two for the German national team with at least three more to come before the end of 2021.

Reports have claimed that Bayern has withheld pay for unvaccinated players who miss time due to COVID-19 protocols, and now Kimmich must overcome lung issues in a sport that demands plenty from the respiratory system.

