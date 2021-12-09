Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League odds for Matchweek 16 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 16 with so many intriguing games and big clashes with Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Chelsea vs Leeds, Man City vs Wolves and Norwich City vs Man United all very tasty matchups with potentials for upsets.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 2-0 Wolves

Arsenal 3-1 Southampton

Liverpool 3-1 Aston Villa

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Brentford 2-1 Watford

Norwich City 1-2 Man United

Burnley 1-2 West Ham

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Chelsea 2-2 Leeds

Leicester 1-2 Newcastle

Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Friday, December 10: (+108) Brentford vs Watford (+250). Draw: +235

Saturday, December 11: (-667) Man City vs Wolves (+1600). Draw: +650

Saturday, December 11: (-159) Arsenal vs Southampton (+425). Draw: +290

Saturday, December 11: (-455) Liverpool vs Aston Villa (+1000). Draw: +550

Saturday, December 11: (-400) Chelsea vs Leeds (+1000). Draw: +450

Saturday, December 11: (+575) Norwich City vs Man United (-239). Draw: +360

Sunday, December 12: (-143) Leicester vs Newcastle (+350). Draw: +290

Sunday, December 12: (+255) Burnley vs West Ham (+100). Draw: +250

Sunday, December 12: Brighton vs Tottenham – POSTPONED

Sunday, December 12:(+125) Crystal Palace vs Everton (+230). Draw: +215

