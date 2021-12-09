VIDEO: PST – Champions League; Rangnick rule; Gerrard’s Anfield return

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ProSoccerTalk is back with another year of video content, alongside the written work you’ve come to know, for the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

Who can realistically win the UEFA Champions League?

What is Ralf Rangnick’s plan for Manchester United? Chris Armas? Jesse Marsch?

Tottenham’s COVID-19 problem and what’s next

Premier League preview: Liverpool vs Aston Villa in focus

Full Premier League Matchweek 16 preview

