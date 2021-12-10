Brentford vs Watford final score: Bees buzzing after furious comeback

Brentford vs Watford: The Hornets took an early lead before the Bees hit back twice in the final 10 minutes to snatch a 2-1 victory at the Brentford Community Stadium on Friday.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in USA ]

Emmanuel Dennis put Watford ahead after 24 minutes, but Pontus Jansson headed home the equalizer in the 84th minute and Bryan Mbeumo converted from the penalty spot in the 95th.

The result leaves Watford (13 points) in 16th in the Premier League table (three points clear of the relegation zone). Brentford (20), on the other hand, are once again sitting pretty, after a significant dip in form, with three massive points. The Bees are 9th.

Brentford vs Watford final score, stats, results

Final score: Brentford 2, Watford 1

Goal scorers: Brentford (Jansson 84′, Mbeumo 90’+5 – PK), Watford (Dennis 24′)

Shots: Brentford 14, Watford 6

Shots on target: Brentford 5, Watford 2

Possession: Brentford 64%, Watford 36%

3 things we learned – Brentford vs Watford

1. Bees get out of trouble: Prior to Friday, Brentford had won just one of their last eight Premier League fixtures (1W-2D-5L). Down a goal with barely five minutes left on Friday, it was hard to see things suddenly turning around without a serious stroke of good luck. Since goalkeeper David Raya (knee) and center back Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring) — both of whom are still up to six weeks away from returning from injury — last played for Brentford on Oct. 24, the Bees had conceded just nine goals in nine games (3W-3D-3L); during their absence, 13 goals in seven games. The instability at the back has undeniably affected the group going forward in attack, and that’s where the mini-miracle came into play.

2. It’s all about timing: It would have been even tougher to see Brentford reversing the downward trend with Manchester United home, Manchester City home and Liverpool away all on the fixture list over the next month. That task doesn’t feel quite so daunting, nor as consequential, after turning zero points into three in a matter of minutes.

3. One of the signings of the season: Dennis has amassed seven goals and five assists in his first 15 games for Watford (joint-6th and joint-5th in the Premier League), all for the sky-high price of $5 million in the summer. The 24-year-old will be gone for up to a month when the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on Jan. 9, but he’s already proven himself to be worth five times as much as Watford paid.

Man of the Match: Vitaly Janelt – The defensive midfielder was forced to play along the backline on Friday’s, and not only was he solid defensively but his on-ball abilities ensured that Ajer’s absence wasn’t so sorely felt.

Brentford vs Watford highlights

Emmanuel Dennis heads Watford into 1-0 lead (goal video)

It was shocking marking by the Bees, who never got close to Dennis until he charged forward to leap over Jansson and power a thunderous header into the back of the net.

[ VIDEO: PL highlights ]

Pontus Jansson heads home at the back post for 1-1 (goal video)

Marcus Forss crossed the ball toward the top of the six-yard box, where Charlie Goode went for the far-post finish but put it well wide — into the path of the late-arriving Jansson.

Bryan Mbeumo converts Brentford winner from the penalty spot (goal video)

William Troost-Ekong got his sliding challenge on Saman Ghoddos all wrong in the 94th minute, setting Mbeumo up to be the hero (above video).

Follow @AndyEdMLS