Brighton vs Tottenham postponed; Leicester vs Spurs also in doubt

All eyes are on the Tottenham Hotspur squad after a COVID-19 outbreak caused the postponement of Spurs’ midweek and Premier League fixtures versus Stade Rennes and Brighton.

More than a handful of Spurs players have tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close proximity to someone who has tested positive, and Antonio Conte was forced to bring in a host of youth players for training this week.

UPDATE: According to a report from David Ornstein (above video), Tottenham’s Thursday (Dec. 16) clash with Leicester City, who are battling their own COVID-19 outbreak, is also being considered for postponement.

Conte’s had Tottenham U23 coach Wayne Burnett on hand for training, in theory to get input on the many young players who may be needed for Premier League play.

Tottenham’s now on top-four pace in terms of points-per-game and Conte’s men are five points ahead of ninth-place Brighton, who has lost just twice in 10 matches… but has not won once.

Here’s the Premier League release:

Brighton & Hove Albion’s home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played on Sunday 12 December at 14:00 GMT, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this afternoon. Tottenham Hotspur asked for the match to be rearranged following a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and relevant staff. This led to First Team facilities at the club’s training centre being closed after consultation with the Premier League and UK Health Security Agency. The Premier League Board has taken the decision to postpone the game following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority. The postponed fixture will be rescheduled in due course and the Premier League wishes a quick recovery to those with COVID-19.

NOTE: Everything below the jump regards the previous Premier League preview of the now-postponed match between Brighton and Spurs.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Jeremy Sarmiento will miss 3-4 months after the hamstring injury he suffered on debut, while Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck are still looking at weeks away from the pitch. Spurs come too soon for Adam Webster and Adam Lallana, Joel Veltman should be good to go, Lewis Dunk and Leandro Trossard’s status are up in the air, and Shane Duffy is suspended.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Besides the host of unknown Tottenham players who are COVID-19 questions including Bryan Gil, Heung-min Son, Oliver Skipp, Dane Scarlett, Lucas Moura, and Emerson Royal at a minimum, Giovani Lo Celso could be back, Sergio Reguilon is a question mark, and Cristian Romero will be absent until at least 2022.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton’s improved standing in the league and certainly better health record — even with a host of injuries — has probably helped make the Seagulls a favorite at home. A Brighton win nets +100 while a draw is +225, and Tottenham pays out +280 for a win.

Prediction

Tottenham’s beaten Leeds 2-1, Brentford 2-0, and Norwich City 3-0 In Premier League play since Antonio Conte took the reins, but all of those games were at home. Spurs could also, however, have freshness in their legs that was unexpected due to the calendar calling for UEL action at midweek. Feels like this could be a place where two good soccer minds keep each other guessing for a split of the points, and Tottenham’s excited prospects take their unexpected chances in the spotlight. Brighton 1-1 Tottenham.

How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham live, stream and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

