Bruno Lage irritated by red card, penalty call in Wolves loss at Man City

Bruno Lage is vowing to immediately move onto the next one, even if he feels aggrieved by two major decisions that helped hosts Man City beat his Wolves 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City stayed atop the table but got help from a controversial handball call against Joao Moutinho that allowed Raheem Sterling to score from the spot, 25 minutes after quickfire yellow cards against Raul Jimenez.

The Mexican star’s second yellow card was for blocking a restart and a pretty easy call, but his first was something Lage and many viewed as nothing more than an ordinary foul.

"He did not touch the guy and it is in our half and we had 10 men behind the ball," Lage said. "I don't believe in tactical fouls when you are in transition. It is a crazy decision for me, in my opinion. A hard decision to accept." Then came the penalty, as Moutinho's arm was outstretched to block a cross but the ball connected with his armpit and/or the underside of his arm. Moutinho's arm made his body bigger, to be sure, but Lage rues the contact point.

“No penalty for me,” Lage said. “That’s why it is very strange, the referee decision and the VAR decision. I protect VAR every time, it is very good for modern football. He put his arm out but where did it touch? Come on.”

Still Lage was quick to say that Wolves would turn their attention to Brighton with laser focus