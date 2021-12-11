Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bayern Munich opened up a six-point lead on second-place Borussia Dortmund, and its American loanee to Hoffenheim pulled his current team into the top four with a massive late goal.

it was a busy day in the Bundeslida, which finishes Bayern-Dortmund-Leverkusen-Hoffenheim 1-4.

Leverkusen can pull within a point of Dortmund if it beats Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

But the eyes of many Americans remain trained on the aforementioned Hoffenheim winner, as USMNT defender Chris Richards collected his first Bundesliga goal.

Freiburg 1-2 Hoffenheim

David Raum had Hoffenheim ahead in the third minute but the lead lasted just 18 minutes thanks to Vincenzo Grifo’s set-up of Nico Schlotterbeck.

It stayed 1-1 into stoppage time, when Richards nodded home a Raum corner kick to underline an 80-touch night in Hoffenheim’s back three.

Richards also has an assist in this loan campaign, starting seven of his 13 league appearances for Hoffenheim. He also played two minutes at left back for Bayern before going on loan.

USMNT defender Chris Richards scored a stoppage time match winner for Hoffenheim today! It was his first Bundesliga goal. Look at what it meant ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VVUKw5E6UH — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 11, 2021

Matchday 15 fixtures and results

Koln 0-2 Augsburg — Friday

Hertha Berlin 2-0 Arminia Bielefeld

Freiburg 1-2 Hoffenheim

RB Leipzig 4-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Bochum 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich 2-1 Mainz

Wolfsburg 0-2 Stuttgart

Greuther Furth v Union Berlin — 9:30am ET Sunday

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen — 11:30am ET Sunday

