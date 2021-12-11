Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Can Wolves take advantage of a Champions League-weary Manchester City in an early Saturday clash at the Etihad Stadium (watch live, 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com )?

STREAM LIVE MAN CITY vs WOLVES – LINK

Wolves have played well against the reigning Premier League champions and current table-topping Citizens in recent seasons, though Man City swept the season series in 2020-21.

Wolves swept the previous season series and took a point off City the prior year, and will hope to collect another good result on Saturday. Wolves have slipped six points off the top four and are 14 points behind first-place Man City.

City has been stacking wins in the Premier League and leads Liverpool by a point and Chelsea by two, but lost to RB Leipzig at midweek in a meaningless UCL match despite playing a pretty strong lineup.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Man City vs Wolves.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Man City team news, injuries, lineup options

Phil Foden and Nathan Ake were injured in the loss to RB Leipzig but both are on the bench, while Benjamin Mendy is in jail. Liam Delap and Ferran Torres remain out, while Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte start after suffering knocks.

Your City starting XI to face Wolves 📋 XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling, Grealish SUBS | Steffen, Walker, Stones, Ake, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/E6i7miB4AD — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 11, 2021

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera are out, as are Pedro Neto and Jonny Otto. Conor Coady starts after an ankle injury while Rayan Ait Nouri is also fit.

l

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Imagine what the odds would look like if Man City didn’t play Champions League at midweek: Wolves will pay off +1600 for a win and +600 for a draw, while Man City getting three points doles out -625.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

Wolves’ midfield is as prepared as any to deal with Manchester City’s maestros in the middle, and Ruben Neves would fit neatly into a Pep Guardiola team (although he’d need to be taught a bit more patience in unleashing his cannon balls). But City sees first place as a destination and will continue to build on its good form while Wolves miss Willy Boly, Pedro Neto,and perhaps Conor Coady. Man City 2-1 Wolves.

How to watch Man City vs Wolves live, stream and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola