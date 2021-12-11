Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City vs Wolves was a dramatic clash at the Etihad Stadium, as Raheem Sterling was the hero to keep City top of the Premier League table.

Raul Jimenez was shown two quick-fire yellow cards to be sent off in first half stoppage time, as Man City finally broke the deadlock through a dubious penalty kick for handball which VAR somehow allowed.

Raheem Sterling slotted home the winner from the spot, as he scored his 100th Premier League goal.

The win extends City’s lead atop the Premier League table as they have 38 points and have won six on the trot. Wolves remain on 21 points.

Manchester City vs Wolves final score, stats

Manchester City 1-0 Wolves

Goals scored: Raheem Sterling 66′

Shots: Manchester City 24, Wolves 2

Shots on target: Manchester City 10, Wolves 1

Possession: Manchester City 72, Wolves 28

Three things we learned from Manchester City vs Wolves

1. Dubious handball call: Jon Moss gave the penalty for a handball on Joao Moutinho, and from his angle it did look like a handball. But as soon as VAR came in and replays were shown, it was clear the ball hit Moutinho’s armpit. His arm was raised, yes, but the ball hit his armpit and there is no way that was handball. How on earth VAR didn’t overturn that decision is beyond me.

2. Jimenez has moment to forget: After picking up a yellow card, Jimenez just lost it and then got himself sent off. The foul on Rodri was a foul, but maybe not a yellow card, and Jimenez was angry. He then reacted in a crazy manner and if you stand in front of a free kick and block it from being taken, you’re going to get a yellow card. That is just the way it is. Wolves will miss Jimenez badly when they head to Brighton in midweek.

3. Sterling joins the 100 club: He is the eighth youngest player to reach 100 goals and Sterling was superb on Saturday. Roaming around and interchanging with Gabriel Jesus, he dragged Wolves’ defense all over the place. He kept his cool to slot home the penalty kick and it is crazy to think Sterling is just 27 years old. What a career he has already had and he’s back in form and showing his importance for City.

Man of the Match: Bernardo Silva – Caused so many problems with his movement and so brave on the ball. In the form of his career.

Man City click through the gears

City had plenty of the ball but struggled to break Wolves down early in the game, as the visitors looked a threat on the break.

Gabriel Jesus went down in the box and wanted a penalty, but nothing was given.

Wolves pair Max Kliman and Ruben Neves then collided after an aerial challenge and both needed lengthy treatment before they carried on.

A melee then broke out as Raheem Sterling raced in on goal and his arm caught Romain Saiss in the face.

Red card for Jimenez

The fiery nature of the game continued as Raul Jimenez was sent off in first half stoppage time for two quick-fire yellow cards.

First he was booked for a foul on Rodri, then seconds later he tried to stop a quick free kick and was shown a second yellow card.

Jimenez could not believe he had been sent off, but Jon Moss made his call and Wolves were down to 10 men for the entire second half.

After the break City huffed and puffed as Gabriel Jesus flicked an effort wide at the near post.

Ilkay Gundogan then had a header which looked certain to go in after beating Jose Sa, but Wolves skipper Conor Coady cleared the ball off the line brilliantly for the second week in a row.

VAR drama leads to winner

A penalty kick was then awarded by Jon Moss as Bernardo Silva’s cross hit Joao Moutinho.

VAR was used and although the ball seemed to hit Moutinho’s armpit rather this his outstretched arm, the penalty kick stood after a lengthy check.

Sterling slotted home calmly from the spot to give City the lead, and score his 100th Premier League goal.

Jack Grealish then missed a sitter at the far post and Sa kept out Jesus at the near post, while at the other end Kliman almost snatched a point but Ederson denied his header.

In the end, City eased to victory despite the narrow scoreline.

