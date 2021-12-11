Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Norwich vs Manchester United: Ralf Rangnick will look to build upon a promising Premier League debut when the Red Devils visit the Canaries at Carrow Road on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET, on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Manchester United was victorious last weekend as Rangnick made his Old Trafford debut, picking up a 1-0 victory courtesy of Fred’s wonder-strike late in the second half. Most notably, it was only the third clean sheet of the season for Manchester United, who were set up in a simple, yet effective 4-2-2-2 system to encourage defensive pressing and ball progression through the middle of the field. Jadon Sancho appears set for an extended run, in a heavily involved role as well, under Rangnick. Slotted in just behind Marcus Rashford and alongside Bruno Fernandes, Sancho had 50 touches in just 63 minutes last weekend (he had 53 in 90 minutes in a 3-2 win over Arsenal and 28 in 64 minutes against Chelsea in the games prior).

As for Norwich, the results are taking a turn for the worse again, this time under new manager Dean Smith. Not only were the Canaries beaten 3-0 by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, but they appeared indifferent and unmoved as they meekly accepted the battering.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Norwich vs Manchester United this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Milot Rashica (groin), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle), Brandon Williams (loan – parent club), Mathias Normann (abdomen)

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 ▪️ Kabak, Giannoulis, Rupp, Placheta, Sargent in

▪️ Gibson, Williams, Lees-Melou, Idah, Omobamidele out

▪️ Tomkinson and Byram on the bench#NCFC | #NORMUN pic.twitter.com/MEI4xbygZh — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 11, 2021

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Paul Pogba (thigh), Anthony Martial (knee), Raphael Varane (groin), Edinson Cavani (knock), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hand)

🚨 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 🚨 Ralf names an unchanged starting XI from our previous #PL clash 💪#MUFC | #NORMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 11, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Norwich (+575) | Manchester United (-239) | Draw (+360)

Prediction – Norwich vs Manchester United

Rangnick has only been in the job a week, but the matchup against Norwich offers his first opportunity to impress and inspire. Sancho and Fernandes will see key passes turn into goals this week, and Manchester United might just be fun to watch again. Norwich 1-3 Manchester United.

How to watch Norwich vs Manchester United, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm Saturday

TV: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

